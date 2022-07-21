Do you know the Muffler Man?
Coming Face to Face with the Giants at Farhnam Colossi
Have you seen the popular TV show, Hoarders? It’s about a sect of people who collect – and collect – and collect – and collect – to the point that the reason for the collection seems to be overshadowed by the quantity of the collection itself.
Keeping that in mind, what if you didn’t hoard dishes, or mugs, or stuffed animals, or magazines. What if your “inner pack rat” hungered for an original Bob’s Big Boy? You know, the huge commercial statue. What if that roadside chicken from that diner you used to drive by as a kid suddenly became available? What if a local amusement park was auctioning off a life-sized rollercoaster featuring the cast of the Simpsons riding in the train cars?
Sound weird? Maybe. Until you meet George and Pam Farnham, the owners of Farnhman Colossi – just a short but windy drive away in Unger, West Virginia.
Displayed around this exterior exhibit of larger than life pop culture on seven acres of farm land are nearly 20 giant fiberglass figures – most of which were originally designed in the 1960s to lure hungry travelers off interstates and highways and into gas stations and restaurants. Back when they were created, they were generally nicknamed “Muffler Men” and were quite the roadside attractions. Some still are.
In the early 1980s, George Farnham reportedly left a lucrative career as a Washington, D.C. attorney. Seeking a quiet more rural life, he bought a farm in Morgan County, West ‘By God’ Virginia. He met Pam shortly after and the two married. Sitting at their computer one day, they happened to notice that a large yellow uniformed sentinel that once sat outside a Midas Muffler Shop was for sale via the internet from California. And they bought him.
For the next 25 years, the couple expanded their collection to include a 30-foot tall grocery clerk; a larger than life Paul Bunyan; a dinosaur; a surfer dude in pink flamingo shorts they named Brian Wilson; and a Santa Claus. Santa once stood up but one evening he toppled over and the Farnhmans found more people were finding their place because people were referring to the “Sleeping Santa” and so they just let old Saint Nick lie there. The property also has Yogi, Boo-Boo Bear, Cindy Bear, and Ranger Smith and an original Uniroyal Gal (obtained in 2008 and a “dream find”) wearing a metallic purple bikini and standing more than 17 feet tall. Visitors will often find seahorses, frogs, a smiling shark, hippopotami, elephants, Popeye and Bluto, oh my!
“People will sit at the bottom of the driveway for ten minutes and never get out of the car. Other people will get out and talk to us,” says George. As for the collection itself? Would he ever sell the characters should someone make an offer? “They’re not going anywhere. They are mounted in tons of concrete. We just call them our lawn ornaments.”