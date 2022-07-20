Finding Coolfont
Why renovating an iconic vacation spot as a “Last Resort” is a Labor of Love
By SHANE RIGGS
Managing Editor, Allegany Magazine
Winding up a wooded country road in West Virginia – four miles outside the artsy villa of Berkeley Springs there sits a diamond in the rough – but it’s a diamond shining more brightly each and every day. In fact, this little diamond is determined to shine so brightly eventually that it serves as a beacon.
I was given directions to find Coolfont Resort and I also had my GPS on in my car, guiding me in for a landing. I had just reached that “where the heck am I stage” of the drive, which quickly developed into a “I really think I’ve missed it somehow and will probably have to turn around soon” so “oh, there’s the lake.” It’s the twelve acre lake that first comes into view off to the left as I approach the resort. An absolutely tranquil body of water, that oddly – given the climb to get up here from the town – would sit somewhere “above” the municipal limits. It’s a lake on a mountain.
Oddly, the lakes name is Lake Siri – and yes, the water here does seem to speak to me and guide me toward it, better than the device in my car. I think Alexa is going to be very jealous she didn’t find this place for me.
Next to the picturesque lake sits a sprawling long lodge – a love letter to mid-century architecture with its multiple sloped and A-frame ceilings, and grand double doors. This doesn’t feel like anywhere else I have ever been in West Virginia. It feels like upstate New York – a lodge in the Hamptons where all the Real Housewives vacation or a grand hotel in the Catskills. I get the impression the odds of running into Countess Luann or Patrick Swayze about to lead a dance lesson in the main floor ballroom are just about equal.
“We started renovation here in the main building first. I wanted to get heads in beds,” states Larry Omps, the owner and CEO of Coolfont Resort, a once “must see” stop for any form of motorcade travel, but later neglected to the point of near ruin. “It was pretty dilapidated when we started renovations. But I knew we had to save it. And all the property around it. I just wanted to rescue Coolfont and restore it to its former glory. When it closed down, it really meant a lot to the town.”
Larry also felt a personal attachment to the property. After founding a construction company in Berkeley Springs, it was the owner of Coolfont then who supplied his company with steady work, renovating and building.
“So I already had my blood, sweat and tears in the building,” Larry says. “I talked to my sons about buying it when it became available and they told me if anyone could save it for the town, I could. But I told them they had to be involved.”
Larry is also the owner of the successful Country Inn in Downtown Berkeley Springs – a landmark property listed on the Register of Historic Places. And so when the opportunity to purchase Coolfont was presented to him, he knew he could do the renovation work necessary to save it and he knew he could revive the business. But it was a question of whether or not his loved ones would love the idea as much as he did. And so yes, he talked to his wife and sons about it. The entire family assists in some capacity with the business. From sons who are in the hospitality business to grandsons who work in real estate.
On the 242 total acres that make up the Coolfont Resort, that total involves a main hotel, two ballrooms, and Treetop Lounge Restaurant; 24 cabins; a spa with indoor pool and sauna; a separate “motor lodge” type building perfect for big family reunions or bridal parties, an outdoor pavilion that can accommodate up to 200 people for gatherings; winding trails for hiking; and a microbrewery.
“In the 1970s, this was the place to be,” says Larry. “There’s a local legend here that says that sometime in the 80s, Al Gore stayed here and went for a walk around the property and into the woods. They say he got lost a little and when he found his way out, he said he was inspired and next thing you know, he became an environmentalist. Getting lost in the woods will do that to you.”
Larry and the Omps family only purchased the acerage four years ago. The construction priority was the hotel and the restaurant. The lodging surrounding the property came next and then the cabins – which are being restored skillfully one at a time.
The ongoing project is a labor of love for the Omps family. They understand the value not only of the property itself but they comprehend what saving and restoring this grand resort means for the town in which this jewel is located and for the legacy of the resort itself.
“There are a lot of people who stay with us who tell us they honeymooned here fifty years ago,” Larry says. “We kept the Coolfont name because it was so well known. It just seems to fit and it stuck.”
“And there are also people who have been here before and they have heard about the renovations and they come out to look because they are curious,” says Janell Herr, Coolfont’s hospitality manager. “They come out to see what used to be and find out it’s now even better than it was.”
Currently, six of the 24 cabins have been completely restored. Four more are expected complete by the time you are reading this story. But all of them are on the list for being rebuilt. Once a cabin loses its number and is christened with its own name, it is available for guests to rent. Spending an overnight here runs anywhere from a room inside the hotel at $139 to $219 a night for the largest cabin that can accommodate to ten people.
“When people make a reservation – whether it’s to spend the night or to stay awhile, we always ask them the purpose of their visit and then try to find them the accomodations based on their needs,” says Janelle. “Some people have never considerd staying in a cabin until they do and then they love it.”
Taking in the building and also while walking around the property – with its ancient trees and aromatic forest – there’s even a mountain stream that trickles next to a cozy park bench – Coolfont is a nostalgic nod to the 1950s and early 1960s but with all the modern touches. There is a deep respect for the past with a nod to what visitors want for the future – like technological touches in the rooms and cabins. But there is an abiding love for nature as well.
“Out here, you’re out in the woods,” says Larry. “And every area we have out here is different. You can be in the hotel and have a hotel experience or you can rent a cabin and be more on your own with the cabin feel. We try to make it attractive for a lot of people to come here and stay.”
The main lodge of the hotel has a ski-lodge look upon entering. There is a grand fireplace immediately noticeable straight ahead when I enter – flanked by cozy leather and upholstered furntiture. The reception area is located just off to the left. And the restaurant is located here too.
“We did want to have that welcoming lodge look,” says Larry. He simply beams with pride over this place. And if anyone deserves to, it is this man. “It’s pretty much what I wanted. Of course, sometimes I want it all done faster. But I think what we have accomplished since we bought the place…and well..it’s ahead of my expectations. People walk in and say ‘Wow’ and we wanted that ‘wow’ factor when people come in.”
There’s a “Wow” factor all right.