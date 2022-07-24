Follow the Yellow Brick Load to the Gunter Jail!
The Gunter Jail and The Mount Savage Castle
I never thought this particular attraction was all that weird. After all, I grew up in Allegany County, Maryland. I had seen this “site” many times as a kid and even think my school once or twice made this part of a field trip. It never struck me as odd “specifically.” But then two friends from Columbus, Ohio came to visit.
We had a lovely dinner at the Toasted Goat Winery and during dessert, I looked at them both and said “you want to see the jail cell downstairs?”
“A what?” said my one friend, nearly spitting out his espresso martini.
“A jail cell,” I answered nonchalantly.
When the lavish Gunter Hotel was purchased in 1903 by William Gunter, he chose to add a small jail – iron bars and all -- to the lower level of the facility. Gunter was well aware that the National Road was bringing travelers through Frostburg and he also knew that from time to time, federal marshalls would be transferring prisoners through on the way to DC. At the time, the marshalls stayed in the one of the cozy hotel rooms while the prisoner was encased in a 10x10 cell on a cot supported by concrete and brick.
Incidentally, the brick used in the jail cell area was the unique recipe of Andrew Ramsey, owner of the Mount Savage Brickyard who also built the Mount Savage Castle. That unique yellow brick glaze was patented by and used exclusively by the Mount Savage Brick company and when Ramsey died, the formula died with him. And while the yellow brick can be spotted in many locations throughout the world today – including the Gunter jail cell – that recipe did not come from the Land of Oz, but from Mount Savage!
As I explained this to my Ohio friend standing and taking photos outside the cell, he turned to me and said “Yea….weird.”
To everyone else, maybe. To those of us who were born and raised here, it’s just another part of our oft colorful history.