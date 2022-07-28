Forget Area 51 – head to Flatwoods
Celebrate the Alien Invasion of 1952
Want to visit a town still divided about a legend?
Just drive a little over an hour west into Flatwoods, West Virginia. It’s a town peppered with antique malls and coffee shops. They have a Starbucks here, a bulk candy store, Amish made crafts, a cozy bookstore, and a legend 70 years old this very year.
It’s the story of that time the “Flatwoods Monster” showed up and hissed at some boys and their dog. People in the antique mall here laugh about it now but in September 1952, it had plenty of people frightened. The bizarre alien encounter made the local and national news, scaring a wider swath of people. Then it prompted a U.S. Air Force UFO inquiry, part of a project called Project Blue Book that dispatched a handful of investigators around the country to look into such claims.
It also became a local legend, a Southern “Gotcha” story that defined the tiny village of less than 300 people for the last seven decades. And now, in 2022, tourists still drive out of their way to visit Flatwoods—to tour the town’s “Monster Museum” and buy Green Monster souvenirs like keychains and T-shirts. Alien visits are apparently great for tourism.
But what happened? As the story goes, the May brothers Ed, 13, and Freddie, 12, had been playing in their schoolyard with their 10-year-old friend Tommy Hyer. After noticing a pulsing red light streak across the sky and crash on a nearby farm, the three youngsters ran to grab the Mays boys’ mother, then headed up the hill to check out where the light had landed. A few other boys, one with a dog, showed up too.
“Seven Braxton County residents on Saturday reported seeing a 10-foot Frankenstein-like monster in the hills above Flatwoods,” a local newspaper reported afterward. “A National Guard member, [17-year-old] Gene Lemon, was leading the group when he saw what appeared to be a pair of bright eyes in a tree.”
Lemon reportedly screamed and fell backward, the news account said, “when he saw a 10-foot monster with a blood-red body and a green face that seemed to glow.”
To this day, the story is still spread and told in varying degrees and the Flatwoods Monster still helps the local economy. In the summer, hundreds of people a week stop in “The Spot” -- a local restaurant – and eat the Flatwoods Monster Burger and marvel at the historic Monster photos and news clippings hanging on the wall. The Museum has artifacts, including a chunk of the oak tree that the Monster had floated out from behind.
Do you believe?