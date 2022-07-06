From the Editor’s Desk
For July... Exploring Wacky and Wonderful One Tankers
Here at home and within a 70 mile radius, it’s about to get a whole of weird
I sincerely apologize if during the month of May you were trying to reach me. I know. I know. I was hard to pin down for a few weeks a couple of months back. But you see – I was doing some traveling – and I wasn’t even going that far away. It’s darn near impossible to do an edition on summer “one tank trips” and easy breezy family one day or two getaways without actually doing some of them.
Last year – in our August edition – we presented our “History and Heritage” issue and told you all about some of the great things to do around here – from riding the rails to taking a hike. And so this year – with gas prices where they are (I mean, seriously? You used to be able to rent a nice hotel room for a family of four for the price of filling up the tank these days!) we thought maybe we would make the most of what we have here at home and in our backyards and surrounding communities. We thought it might be fun to seek out some wacky and wonderful places within a short drive – places to take the family (or not) and have some fun along the way.
Now…here in our July edition – you get to reap the benefits of some of that time the staff and correspondents of Allegany Magazine spent on the road. After a few “heavier” issues at the beginning of this year, we thought it was time to have some fun and get out and play this month. Over a staff planning meeting a few months back, we decided to hit the dusty and paved trails and travel within a 70 mile circumference in every direction and see what we could get into and if we could find any weirdness to share with all of you along the way. And boy, did we ever!
We found George Washington’s bathtub, conversed with some giants, played a little baseball, discovered some ancient bones, tasted some whiskey (yeah, that one probably isn’t for the whole family), rode some rollercoasters, chilled out in a couple of salt caves, watched artists make hand blown glass products, sipped some wine (again, probably not exactly a family activity), ate some goat cheese, climbed some rocks, swam in some quarries, and got inside a clothing optional resort (we will leave that up to your own judgment). We are also getting inside the Lavale Tollhouse and attending a jazz show at the area’s newest and hottest concert venue.
It was quite the ride, cranking up the tunes, and hitting the open road looking for the strange, the unusual, those best kept secrets you may have forgotten or might not even know about.
At one stop, I even tried on a shirt covered in silver studs and ended up appearing on the company’s social media page modeling it. That’s the photo you are looking at on this page. And yes, it really is me. Yippee ki-yo ki-yay! I guess you can say I took my horse down to Oldtown Road!
Just for giggles, when we shot Terran Beeman of Lonaconing at the recently purchased Silk Mill, we asked if she wouldn’t mind also being our “tour guide” along the way so look for Terran to pop up throughout this issue – guiding you to the next stop. Consider her your own personal GPS – but just for this edition. Please don’t stop her out in public and ask her how to find the bison farm or the alpacas!
Its’ summer. It’s nice out. It’s time to pack up the trunk of the car and hit the road. You don’t have to go very far to find something far out. Trust us. Been there. Done that. And in this edition, we’re telling you all about it!
What are we waiting for? Let the weird commence!
Shane Riggs
Managing Editor
Allegany Magazine