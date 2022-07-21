Get a piece of the rock
Cooper’s is just a “stone’s throw” from home
Feel like a hike through lush forest and fauna? But still want to be close enough to home to make it back inside an hour if you have to?
The first time I hiked Cooper’s Rock in nearby Bruceton Mills, I admit I underestimated the acerage. When I went back for my second, third, and umpteenth consecutive trips, I was prepared. You have truly never been “lost in the forest” until you wander the beautifully marked trails here. And by lost, I mean lost in thought – off the grid, off the radar, off your phone. This is a touch of Eden in our own backyard.
Interestingly, Coopers Rock State Forest gets its name from a legend about a fugitive who hid from the law near what is now the overlook. A cooper by trade, he resumed making barrels – you guess what was in those barrels but this was during Prohibition -- at his new mountain hideout, selling them to people in nearby communities. Much of Coopers Rock was originally developed by projects of the Civilian Conservation Corps from 1936-1942. Many of these structures, including durable rustic picnic shelters made of American chestnut, exist today and are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The park offers two amazing overlooks with unparalleled views of three states, 50 (yes, fifty) miles of hiking trails, rock climbing, camping, bird watching, people watching, and even outdoor dining in one of the rustic pavilions – some with fireplaces. You might even find an old man – or similar welcoming but equally as odd – sculpture made from otherwise discarded moss and twigs.
Coopers Rock forest is roughly bisected by Interstate 68 and provides a variety of activities for nature lovers of all ages. While the forest itself is open year-round, the main entrance to the southern portion of the park is closed each year from December 31 to March 31. So yes, this being July, it’s open now. Take the drive. You can thank me later.