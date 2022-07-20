Going to the Chapel
The Little Church at the Top of Seton Drive
We have learned that when it comes to God, nothing is odd – just unique.
That being said, when did you last actually pull over at the tiny one room chapel off Seton Drive and looked inside? Or better yet, sat still in a pew and offered up a prayer?
Walking into the heavy wooden doors, you will find small wood paneled but holy sanctuary and lovely dedicated stained glass windows. You will also feel a moment of complete solitary and holy peace.
A plague on the outside of the Grace Community Church Prayer Chapel reads: “...was built to the glory of God for the use of prayer only by Rev. George K. Baughman and his beloved wife, Grace, in the year of 1968.” With slightly more than 100 square feet, this chapel may be the smallest official church in the 50 states in constant use.
More than one thousand of the faithful and the curious visit this charming building each week from every state and even foreign countries.
Stop, take a look, say a little prayer.