Good Training
Our area offers not one but two breathtaking train rides!
All Aboard!
Following almost seven years of painstaking restoration the mighty steam locomotive, dubbed Maryland Thunder, ex-Chesapeake & Ohio No. 1309 made her inaugural regularly scheduled run from the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad station in Cumberland to the mountain town of Frostburg last May.
It was an exciting day for the rails! But it was just the latest in a series of movements in the last year that has marked a post-COVID renaissance for the WMSR.
“We are working to make sure we have all manner of experiences for all our Allegany visitors,” says WMSR Executive Director Wesley Heinz.
In 2021, the scenic railroad here brought back its popular Dinner and Special Event trains, resurrected the Polar Express trains at Christmas, and introduced a double-decker 1955 Budd Dome Car.
“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome passengers again to experience a ride on our railroad. We are also extremely excited about the long-awaited debut of Steam Locomotive no. 1309 and the new experiences we have on offer for the very first time on our railroad,” says a public statement issued by the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad back when the first phase of the opening was underway last year.
Honored by TravelChannel as a “Terrific Train Trip for Family Adventure,” a ride on the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad is a fan favorite for all ages, and a top activity for kids in Allegany County.
That said – as if one train breathtaking Appalachian Train Excursion isn’t enough….our area offers yet another one for those engineer enthuasists looking to “conduct” a family vacation! Just down the road a holler near Romney sits the majestic Potomac Eagle.
It was a state Public Service Commission study that first suggested that a scenic excursion train would be successful on the South Branch Valley Railroad. From that study members of the Romney Business and Professional Organization began their effort to make the idea a reality. A few years lapsed before the Potomac Eagle became the company in charge of making the dream of a few a source of pleasure for many. And so in the fall of 1991 (right on the heels of the WMSR), the Potomac Eagle began operations. Did you know it’s name such because of the two views passengers primarily get? That of the Potomac and of the American Bald Eagle – which nests in nearby mountains and can be seen soaring above the excursion train tracks.
“It’s not a guarantee to see America’s greatest symbol on the Potomac Eagle, but it’s a pretty good bet that passengers will see at least one,” says the website. “It’s almost as if they come out on cue to perform in all their spectacular style.”