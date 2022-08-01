Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.