Himalayan but I’m a sittin’
Exploring two “salt caves” in opposite directions of each other
Want to go sit in a salt cave? I really want to know.
Salt caves – usually full of Pink Himalayan salt – have been proported to help heal and relax. And within a stone’s throw of Allegany County, there are two of them – each located in West Virginia but in opposite directions of each other depending on where you are headed and what you have in mind for the day.
There’s one inside the Bruceton Mills Wellness Center just off I-68 headed toward Morgantown in Bruceton Mills. In fact, a former Allegany Magazine cover model works there now. And then there is the newer Berkeley Springs Salt Cave located in – well – Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.
On its own merit, the millennial’s old practice of using pink Himalayan salt dates back to the time of Christ. It is said to be beneficial because it contains 84 minerals that are also found in the human balance. The “negative” energy that comes from the salt is reported to help aid in the chemical balance of life itself– much the same way plants convert carbon dioxide. It is believed salt lightly evaporated by a heated rock or ingested through rock salt can help restore the PH balance in human life, aid in breathing, and help relax and restore tissue. After all, most of the water on the planet is salt water – so salt must have its benefits, right?
While these claims have not been supported by any federal agency in this nation, that has not stopped or even slowed the popularity of Himalayan salt. It has found its way into seemingly everything – from the kitchen to the bathroom to the bedroom to the office and to the spa. It is an ingredient in lamps, bath and beauty products, and food.
Think how many superstitions involve salt for a remedy for ridding the area of “bad” energy – throwing salt over one’s shoulder – or putting a line of salt around a threshold of a door to ward off negative energy from coming into a home. Remember your grandmother telling you to rinse your mouth out with salt or gargle salt with warm water to ward off an infection?
Some people describe pink Himalayan salt as one of the purest salts available, and say it boasts several health benefits. Recent research has suggested that eating salt can reduce the risk of infection and kill harmful bacteria.
Himalayan salt is used to flavor food. Pink Himalayan salt can also be up to 20 times more expensive than table salt or sea salt. Slabs of the pink salt are used as serving dishes, baking stones, and griddles, and is also used to make tequila shot glasses. In such uses, small amounts of salt transfer to the food or drink and alter its flavor profile. It is also used to make the every increasingly popular “salt lamps,” that radiate a pinkish or orangish hue, manufactured by placing a light source within a hollowed-out interior of a block of Himalayan salt.