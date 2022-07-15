I AM ALLEGANY
You followed her through the entire journey of our July 2022 hard copy edition... including the cover... and now it’s time we told you a little about her!
The appearance of Terran Beeman could not be more timely. Her brick and mortar store, Quirky Little Nobody, is set to celebrate its grand opening at 18 East Main Street in Frostburg on July 23, 2022. Stop by. Take a magazine with you. Get it signed.
Terran Beeman
Hometown: Lonaconing…well, my address is Lonaconing. I’m kinda on the outskirts, far off the beaten path, up on a farm on the tip top of Big Savage Mountain.
How would we know you? I’m the owner/artist of Quirky Little Nobody. And oh yeah, from the cover of this month’s Allegany Magazine. Just close the magazine and look at the front of it. You might know me from that too.
What was the first thing you did this morning? Let my pig outside to pee.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? I moved a China cabinet by myself.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? That I can move a China cabinet by myself. And also that I’m a really good singer but, I also have crippling stage fright.
Do you have any guilty pleasures? Horror movies! Any and all, year round…even while I’m decorating my Christmas tree.
What do you do for fun? Travel and eat cheese with my girl friends
What makes Allegany County special? The mountains! When I lived away from here, I always knew I was close to home when I could see those mountain peaks.
Any words you live by? “Gratitude is magic. Be grateful for everything you have, every single day. Send those good vibes out into the universe and watch them circulate.”
Know anyone who would make a great “I Am Allegany” spotlight? Let us know! We’d love to highlight your nomination in a future issue. Just email us at sriggs@times-news.com or cfazenbaker@times-news.com. Both emails will get your nomination submitted!