It Only Yurt a Little
Roughin’ it was never like this.
What’s a yurt? Funny you should ask.
Derived from the needs of a central Asia nomadic tribe to be able to construct and deconstruct a living shelter while moving across the land, yurts themselves have been around for four thousand years. At least the idea of them. They are basically tents – but with more secure “bones” and usually on raised platforms to protect the structure from the elements. Think of Lawrence of Arabia. Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. Or even the dressing and sleeping tents of circus performers and you may have an idea.
In 1978, American company, Pacific Yurts (the same company that built the ones you book at Savage River Lodge) was the first to manufacture yurts using architectural fabrics and structural engineering, paving the way for yurts to become popular attractions at ski resorts and campgrounds. There is one yurt that can be booked at Rocky Gap State Park but there are eight at Savage River Lodge – each one with its own view and its style and level of sophistication.
The first one at Savage River Lodge was constructed on August 1, 2013 and the last one found its spot in the fall of 2014. The buildings were constructed after a hunting trip to Colorado a few years before when SRL owners Mike Dreisbach and Jan Russell spotted the structures and became intriqued by the idea of bringing them to their property – already a popular destination site for relaxing in luxury.
Each of the eight, 30-ft diameter, yurts at Savage River Lodge has a private deck, a sitting room with leather furniture, a quaint kitchen and dining area, king-sized bed with luxury linens, comforters made of synthetic down, extra-large showers and double sinks.
“Although it looks like thin canvas, the yurts are tough,” a welcoming binder inside the structure reads “They are covered in three layers; an outer shell, weatherproof canvas, a layer of gel insulation, and another inner canvas layer. Ours are the only yurts (that we know of) in this area with fully plumbed bathrooms. They are sustainable structures, all equipped with eco-friendly in-line water heaters. Radiant floor heat allows them to stay warm even through Garrett County’s cold winter months. Ceiling fans provide a cooling breeze…”
Have you heard of “glamping?” It’s all the thrills of camping with the frills of modern life. It’s still pitching a tent in the woods but in more sophisticated style. And the Savage River Lodge Yurts are definitely fitting of the very definition.