Looking For a Unique Weekend Experience?
Alpaca Suitcase!
Face it. Spit happens.
Especially at River’s Edge Alpaca Farm located just outside Oldtown.
Here, visitors can admire, touch, feel, talk to and even – season permitting – shear the alpacas that have called this ranch home for two decades.
The 35-acre farm is home of some 50 alpacas, a domesticated animal with a long neck that looks an awful lot like a shaggy llama.
River’s Edge is owned and operated by Barb Buehl – who was a cover story on this very subject for this very magazine in August 2010. Gosh, Barb, it’s been 12 years. How you been?
Barb located here in the early 1990s after a hurried career as a lobbyist in Washington, D.C. In Cumberland, she held down positions as the director of the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce and also as the Allegany County Tourism Director. She is still currently the public and local marketing liaison for Delfest. But her heart kept calling her back to her farm – and the adventures of her remote control stealing dog.
“It works out nicely, we think, for both serious alpaca breeder and anyone interested in learning more about alpacas and the farming lifestyle,” Barb says.
Rivers Edge not only houses Barb’s residence, but it also has a fully renovated, modern barn loft that is available for visitors – for overnight or weekend stays. Getting close to the animals is what it’s all about. And while Barb’s alpacas are the main attraction, she also provides a home for horses, goats, ducks, dogs, and more than a few barn cats.
“Our farm is totally modern, with two living areas, two barns and three outbuildings all constructed since 2000,” Barb says. “Guests and retreat groups can enjoy a fully furnished multi-level loft apartment with kitchen and sleeping space for three to six guests over the main barn. Staying at the farm can be equally fun for alpaca professionals or those exploring their interests in alpaca farming in and around Mountain Maryland.”
But it’s the alpacas that keep packing them in. And yes, each one has a name and a distinct characteristics that make them individual and unique. Barb considers each and every one of them furry family members who happen to have their own house separate from hers.
There’s Adora, Ava, Carolina, Dakota, Georgia, Jewel, Kaitlin, Lola, Nana, Pandora, Pebbles, Pearl, Penelope, Precious, Thumbellina, Tiger Lilly, Tinkerbell, and Wendy. And those are just the girls. The boys include Aidan, Avery, Cayden, Conner, Davey, Hosea, Jett, Key We, Levi, Montana, Rocky, Sammi, Stoney, Tiger Eye, and Thommie. Wait, there’s no Del or Dierks – that’s really surprising.
“It’s interesting to own alpacas,” she says. “They each have their own unique personalities.”
In fact, seasonally, Barb welcomes guests to her farm to assist in the shearing process – the wool from her fur babies is then sold and made into high end hats, blankets, scarves and sweaters. Alpaca fiber is a naturally fine and soft product with good thermal capabilities. The fibers are soft and have a hollow core, which helps with insulation. It also doesn’t have any lanolin or dander so it’s not allergenic.
“Not everyone will come out and help you shear an alpaca when asked. It’s a good way to find out who your real friends are,” Barb laughs.
Portions of this article were provided from information by Ty Martino.