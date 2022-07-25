Lost in the Lavender
Finding a Favorite Place Quite by “Accident”
It’s safe to say I found the Deep Creek Lavender Farm quite by and quite literally by Accident. The farm itself has been around for years but only recently experienced a boon in its popularity.
Turning down Doerr Rd. in Accident, the tall, aged hardwoods reach skyward and bow toward the center of the roadway creating a virtual tunnel of greenery. The sunlight dappled winding road features signage urging me to visit and relax, setting the stage for the tranquility that lay ahead.
As I approach the farm, the property opens up to my left and a literal sea of colorful blooms in shades of purple, pink and white come into view. I was instantly struck, first by the beauty of the rolling hills and mountains that surrounded me and then breathless at the vast number of blooming plants putting on their show.
“I didn’t even know what lavender was, I had to Google it,” says owner Anne Davidson.
In recent years Anne and husband Scott have added hops to the plants being grown on the property. Anne says Scott is a home brewer and loves to use the freshest ingredients possible. Hops also hold some of the same relaxing properties that lavender does. Hops are added to some of the items available in the Gift Shoppe including a hop and lavender tea and some of the bath products. For the kids, chickens of all kinds are also raised on the grounds and visitors are invited to feed them.
Owned by Anne and husband, Scott Davidson, the couple was at one time both bee keepers but now partner with a bee keeper in Cumberland. He brings the hives to the farm each spring and retrieves them at the end of the season. Honey that is produced by these hives is returned to the farm for use in their products. This is just one cooperative that the farm participates in. Choosing to work in conjunction with other local businesses and artists to produce products including their lavender lemonade and partnering with local artists to offer classes to the public throughout the summer, Anne and Scott take pride in supporting and being part of the growth of other businesses in the area.
The farm also offers plants for sale and allows “pick your own bouquets” from late June through July during peak season and offers classes throughout the summer. Picnic tables are available for a boxed or bagged lunch, surrounded by the beauty of Western Maryland Mountains and wildlife.
There is a serenity and stillness to this place and you will want to spend some time in the quiet of the farm, daydreaming, deep in thought and lost in the lavender.