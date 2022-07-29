Native American ‘Road Signs’
How First Americans Used Trees to Navigate Nature
Have you ever been walking through the woods and noticed an oddly shaped tree? Maybe you stopped to wonder how in the world it grew like that?
Before there was a United States and even for a hundred years after, Native Americans came up with a novel solution: shaping nature for their own means into trail marker trees.
These formations communicated a special message to tribe members. Like highway exit signs, these trees would have pointed tribespeople to water sources, medicinal plants, property lines, safe crossing points, and burial sites.
According to Appalachian History, some trees were weighted down with rocks or dirt while others were tied down with rawhide, bark, or vine, depending on the materials the tree shaper had access to. There is much evidence for many oddly shaped trees having been markers. There are historical accounts and pictures as well as supporting discussions with the elders of Native American tribes.
Since Mountain Maryland is rich with Native American culture and history, it is not uncommon to find a tree intentionally bent into a directional shape near other artifacts such as arrowheads, buried tools, or ancient cemeteries. The remnants of one such “early American road sign” is located on Brice Hollow Road near Oldtown and is exactly two miles from the local Reckley Spring. Green Ridge State Forest is said to be home to several of these primitive but clever “road maps.”
Many trail marker trees have been destroyed through the creation of roads and buildings. And since most of these trees are 150 to 200 years old, many are coming to the end of their natural life cycle.
So, the next time you’re enjoying a walk through the woods --or pulled over to make a cell phone call or even “be one with nature” – take a look around. You might be in the presence of some of the earliest American navigation. It could even be in your backyard!