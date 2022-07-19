One Last Bone to Pick
Biking or Hiking the Trail?
You’re following in the footsteps of history – prehistoric and otherwise
I bet you thought you were going to get through this whole edition and not read about dinosaurs. Didn’t you? Well, that is where you would be wrong! Did you know that when you are hiking or bicycling the Great Allegheny (we will talk about correcting the spelling of that word in a later issue) Passage, you are following in some mighty big footsteps – footsteps planted in the ground thousands and thousands of years ago.
If your kids (or you, we don’t judge) are into dinosaurs, you have to take a hike to the famous Cumberland Bone Cave. It’s not even technically in Cumberland. It’s inside Corriganville.
One hundred and 10 year ago in 1912, workers excavating a cut for the railroad discovered a strange cave. After reports were published in the local newspaper (you know the one), local naturalist Raymond Armbruster decided to do some exploring and found fossil bones among the rocks that had been blasted loose by construction. Armbruster smartly notified paleontologists at the Smithsonian Institution and they showed up with tools and equipment.
For the next four years – between 1912 and 1916 -- the Cumberland Bone Cave – as it began to be called – was excavated. Forty-one genera of prehistoric mammals were found. Enough bones were discovered to reconstruct what would have been one of the first residents of Allegany County (pictured here.) Does it look like anyone you know?
Skeletons of the Pleistocene cave bear and an extinct saber-toothed cat from the Bone Cave are now on permanent exhibit in the Ice Age Mammal exhibit at the National Museum of Natural History, Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC. Yup…a former resident of Allegany County made it all the way to the Smithsonian! And it only took a million years – give or take.
Today, a protective iron gate rests against the entrance to the cave. You can see it from the trail. You can walk up to the cave but you can’t go in.
And be careful biking or hiking near the mouth of the cave at dusk because a species of creatures still reside inside. They are called bats.