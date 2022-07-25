Play Ball!
Lonaconing and Lefty
Want to see a local baseball legend loom larger than life? Then look no longer. Locate Lonaconing and turn left.
The very first Most Valuable Player trophy ever awarded to an American League player is not in the Professional Baseball Hall of Fame. Instead, it is located in the local library of the hometown of the man for whom the prize was awarded.
The Baseball Writers’ Association of America began presenting the MVP award in 1931. That year, the American League trophy went to Philadelphia Athletics pitcher Robert Moses “Lefty” Grove. Grove, a native of Lonaconing, then gave his trophy to Lonaconing and the town proudly displays the award of its hometown hero in an exhibit dedicated to Grove at the local library.
Born in Lonaconing in 1900, Grove spent 17 seasons in Major League Baseball. Splitting his career between the Philadelphia Athletics and the Boston Red Sox, Grove amassed 300 wins, six All-Star selections, an A.L. MVP award, and two World Series titles.
In addition, he led the American League in E.R.A. nine times, in strikeouts seven times, and in wins four times, capturing the Major League Triple Crown on two occasions.
After retiring in 1941, Grove came back to “Coney” every offseason and took up permanent residence in the town for nearly two decades. In addition to his involvement in local politics and the youth baseball organization, to which he donated equipment and gave encouragement to the young players, Grove also operated a bowling alley and pool hall in town, appropriately named “Lefty’s Place,” where he proudly displayed autographed photos of some of baseball’s legendary players.
Lefty Grove died in 1975 at the age of 75 and is buried in Frostburg Memorial Park. But his spirit lingers in Lonaconing
Despite having been a dominant professional athlete during his playing days, and since been considered one of the greatest pitchers to ever take the mound, there is relatively little advertisement in Coney of Grove’s connection to the town. But that all changed nearly six years ago when organizers put their collective heads together to erect a larger than life bronze statue of the Hall of Famer. And then that 110-percent statue was placed on a mound in the middle of what is now known as Lefty Park. And it’s one of the nicest shrines to a professional ball player outside Cooperstown.