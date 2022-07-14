Good Life
XOXOXOXO
Kiss me, you fool!
Make it the summer of lovin’….yourself and each other.
Part Two
Quick. How many summer songs can you name that mention the word “kiss.” I bet you a lot. “Kiss on my List.” “Kiss Me.” “Shut up and Kiss Me.” “Kiss Me Deadly.” “Kiss You All Over.” “This Kiss” “Kiss From a Rose” “Passionate Kisses.” “I Kissed a Girl.” and “Kiss”…as in I just want your extra time…and your… kiss.
There seems to be a whole lot of kissing going on in the good ol’ summertime.
In June’s issue, I talked to you about how hugs can help – and now we’re moving on up to some good old fashioned smooches.
Kissing is said to have emerged as a way to pass germs from one person to another, ultimately building immunity. Really? Well, that doesn’t sound very romantic to me. So while maybe kissing started as a way to keep each other healthy or not, there’s also no denying its role in building relationships.
But did you know humans aren’t the only animals that kiss?
“Birds do it by putting their beaks together. We don't know if bees do it," says Helen Fisher, PhD, professor of anthropology at Rutgers University. “All kinds of animals kiss. Insects will stroke each other with a leg, or stroke another’s abdomen. Even turtles, moles, and cats rub noses. Dogs lick each other. Elephants will put their trunks in another elephant’s mouth.”
“When chimpanzees kiss, it’s almost like a deep French kiss,” Fisher says. “They do it for all kinds of reasons -- there's social kissing, kissing to relieve tension, to express friendship, to make up after an argument. Two males will kiss, two females will kiss, a mother and child will kiss on the lips. They just kiss to interact.”
Kissing not only feels good, it’s good for you. I’m serious. Kissing relieves stress and releases epinephrine into your blood, making it pump faster, which may result in a reduction of LDL cholesterol.
Andréa Demirjian wrote a book called Kissing: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about One of Life's Sweetest Pleasures, and in her book, she lists eight top reason why kissing is not only pleasurable but downright healthy!
1. Reduces Your Blood Pressure
2. Relieves Cramps and Headaches
3. Fights Cavities
4. Releases Your Happy Hormones
5. Burns Calories
6. Boosts Your Self-Esteem
7. Tones Your Facial Muscles
8. Reduces Allergies
9. Boosts your sex drive
10. Check Out Your Partner’s Compatibility
Yeah, that last one. Am I right, ladies? If he’s not a good kisser, well, what’s the point? So yes, a kiss can be a powerful measure of your initial attraction to a person, so much so that the majority of men and women surveyed reporting that a bad first kiss could be a deal breaker. And women place more importance on kissing than men do. Big surprise there!
The average person spends more than 20,000 minutes of their life kissing. 20 Thousand! That’s a lot of cherry chapstick! And separate scientific research has revealed that that couples who make it a habit of kissing each other reported significant decreases in their levels of stress. In addition to improvements in stress, the kissing participants also reported greater relationship satisfaction and improvements in total cholesterol.
There may actually be an even more primal reason for why “kissing” developed, however. And you can thank your mother. Because some cultures don’t include kissing in their mating rituals, it’s possible the first kiss was given by a mother to her child rather than being shared between a couple. And so kissing provides a sense of security and a sense of “home.”
Of course, kissing can be an intimate and romantic act between a couple as well. Studies show men and women tend to regard kissing in this “realm” differently, with men being more likely to initiate kissing before sex and women more likely to do so afterward.
“Women use the intensity and frequency of kissing to evaluate a man’s suitability for short-term relationships as well as judging the potential of a short-term relationship evolving into a long-term relationship,” reports Psychology Today. “Men use kissing, especially in short-term relationships, to increase the likelihood of having sex.”
But all that aside, the top five benefits of kissing are:
1. Improved Immunity
2. Heart Health
3. Lower Blood Pressure
4. It’s a Form of Exercise
5. Pain Relief
Whether kissing -- or even hugging – showing affection is a basic human need. We all need to know we are loved and cared for. So grab your partner today, give him or her a big o’ kiss, lock him or her in a tight hug . Hugging and kissing helps you live longer, stay healthier…and let’s face it .. it makes life a little more fun.