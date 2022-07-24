Secret Congressional Compound Exposed
Tour the Greenbrier Bunkers
For years, the federal government and the state of West Virginia vehemently denied reports that the prestigious Greenbrier Resort held a secret. There had been rumors floating around for decades – whispered in the halls and in tight circles – that beneath this lush playground for the rich tucked away in the forested and protective Appalachian mountains of West Virginia was an underground compound.
Rumor was this compound was built to withstand an enemy nuclear attack and that it was one of a few places within a short helicopter ride from the nation’s capital where the President and his family and key members of congress could escape and still effectively run the country.
But the tale of the underground bunker and its sophisticated tunnels seemed too outlandish to be true! Could the state of West Virginia hold such a site? And keep it completely concealed from the prying press and public for three decades?
Turns out --- yes.
Thirty years ago, in 1992, a reporter for the Washington Post broke the story of the secret underground bunkers beneath the prestigious Greenbrier Resort. The story eventually led to the government admitting this bunker – and others – actually existed.
Housed under the West Virginia Wing of The Greenbrier Resort, the top-secret, 112,544 square foot facility built for all 535 members of Congress during the Eisenhower era. Construction on the bunker began in 1958, which was built 720 feet into the hillside under The Greenbrier. Once it was completed in 1961, the facility was constantly maintained by a small group of government employees working undercover as audio and video technicians.
The bunker features four secret entrances; doors that could withstand a 25-ton blast of pressure on the other side; 18 dormitories, designed to accommodate more than 1,100 people; a power plant with purification equipment and three 25,000-gallon water tanks; a medical clinic with 12 hospital beds, medical and dental operating rooms; a cafeteria; and meeting rooms for the House and Senate. Over the 30 years that it was an active facility, technology was constantly updated so that the bunker was always ready in case of emergency.
Today, tourists can still stay at the Greenbrier. The facility offers a myriad of vacation packages for those who want a quick getaway. But a 90-minute walking tour of the declassified Bunker at The Greenbrier is a must-see experience that takes people behind the scenes of a once whispered and fascinating period in the resort and the nation’s history. And while the location of this underground site was revealed – others have not been – but we know they are out there – perhaps under the steps you take every single day.