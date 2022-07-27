Seige the Day
A Visit to Idelwild and Ligonier – yup, the one you remember as a kid
Remember being a kid? I know I know, for some of us, that’s straining a muscle to the point where you might even pull it.
When I wasn’t even yet a teenager, I remember Dad packing us up and taking us to Idlewild Park . I think my first experience with amusement rides was at Idlewild. The clank clank clank of the coaster climbing the hill. The whoosh of the Titalwhirl. The vibrant colors of the Carousel. My fascination with amusement parks began just outside my backyard. After that, I graduated to Kennywood and then to Six Flags and then to Cedar Point and Hersheypark. But I never forgot where my love of amusement rides began.
And do you know the park is still open – even after all these years –and now people my age are taking their (gulp) grandkids to it. Albeit infant grandkids! Just passing the park along the highway is enough to evoke a childhood memory that makes me burst into happy tears.
Idlewild (and the newer) Soak Zone are commonly referred to Idlewild Park or simply to the locals – Idlewild. It is marketed as a “children's amusement park” and is smack dab halfway between Johnstown and Pittsburgh. Almost. Give or take.
Idlewild is actually the oldest amusement park in Pennsylvania and the third oldest operating amusement park in the entire United States, slightly behind Lake Compounce and the aforementioned Cedar Point in Ohio.
The park was established by the prominent Mellon family of Pittsburgh in 1878 and remained family-owned for more than a century. Folks my age may remember when the whimsical Storybook Forest was a separate but equal attraction right next to Idlewild. The park expanded a lot in the first half of the 20th century, adding rides including a Philadelphia Toboggan Company Rollo Coaster in 1938.
And the park is still home to the Ligonier Highland Games, a Scottish athletic and cultural festival that has annually drawn over 10,000 spectators.
Not too far from the amusement park sits Fort Ligioner. I remember going through the fort as a kid as well and being slightly terrified of the tight spaces and mannequins that seem to stare back at me.
Fort Ligonier is a British fortification from the French and Indian War. The fort served as a staging area for the Forbes Expedition of 1758. During the eight years of its existence as a garrison, Fort Ligonier was never taken by an enemy. It served as a post of passage to the new Fort Pitt, and during Pontiac’s War of 1763, was a vital link in the British communication and supply lines. It was attacked twice and besieged by the Native Americans, prior to the decisive victory at Bushy Run in August of that year. The fort was decommissioned from active service in 1766. Today, there is a museum next to the reconstructed fort. Inside the museum there are artifacts from the battle. An individual can take a guided tour of the fort, and on Fort Ligonier Days (this year it’s October 14-16), the fort’s cannons are actually still fired.