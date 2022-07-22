The Cheese Stands Alone
It may be one of the better happy “accidents” of the entire culinary world.
“We were living in Washington D.C. and we were thinking – well, let’s get a country house. So we started looking around and we found property in Garrett County that we liked. And then we thought – well, how can we do some sort of business on it since it’s a farm. A farm should be put to use,” says Mike Koch, one of the owners of FireFly Farms in Accident.
“At the time, we had a 130 acre farm in Bittinger and my husband, Pablo, is a chef and I was 20 years into a career in housing finance,” Mike continues. “Pablo’s family is from Argentina and they raised cattle. My family is from Switzerland. We both had great childhood memories and family backgrounds in farming.”
Hearing his name mentioned, Pablo Solanet finishes some business with an employee and joins the conversation.
“We were in the city and we wanted to buy a place where we could go on the weekends and spend time in the mountains,” Pablo says. “I don’t think when we started looking at property to buy we had in mind the idea of making cheese for a living or opening a business. But once we got the farm, we wondered what we could do – we thought – hmmm…what could we make here?”
After several heartfelt discussions, the couple decided to try their hand at making cheese. And 11 years ago, in 2011, FireFly Farms was created.
“Every night in the summer, fireflies surrounded the deck of our farmhouse in Bittinger,” explains Pablo. “So the farm took on that name.”
Today, FireFly Farms offers nationally and internationally award‐winning premium goat cheese that features the distinct regional flavors of Mountain Maryland.
“At this point, I can’t imagine working anywhere else or doing anything else,” says Mike. “We are doing something we love to do and doing it together. And we are providing jobs and work to farmers in rural America. Life is good.”
And so is the cheese!