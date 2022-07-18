The Naked Truth
At Avalon it’s…
“No Shoes, No Shirt
No Pants…No Problem!”
The entire staff at Allegany Magazine gets asked this question nearly every summer. It’s been a running inquiry for years and one we are finally happy to answer in print – at long last.
“Is it true your area has a clothing optional resort?” followed by “and is it still open?”
We think answering the first with an affirmative should answer the second but that isn’t always the case. But the reply to both seasonal questions is “yes!” With the purposeful exclamation point.
After a fire in the main social hall several years ago and dealing the ill effects of social distancing that impacted every business, the writing seemed to be on the wall for Avalon in Paw Paw West Virginia. But the naturist resort rose like a Phoenix from the ashes – not only surviving the pandemic but now once again thriving -- still open, still sun bathing, still attracting curiosity seekers and tourists the nation over. Here, it’s no shirt, no shoes, no pants, no problem!
Tucked into a lush wooded mountainside in the panhandle of West Virginia, Avalon Resort and Campground is the perfect location to experience “the joy and freedom of a nude and naturist lifestyle” says the venue’s official website.
And yes, it’s true! Avalon is au-naturale!
“Enjoy relaxing without clothes in our private, secluded and beautiful more than 140 acre resort area,” touts their social media pages. “Walk the wooded trails. Join in around a campfire. Participate in the various activities. Make new friends or reacquaint with old ones. Or just relax and enjoy the surroundings.”
But maybe just stay away from frying bacon!
If this is your first time at a nudist resort, try to put those anxieties aside. It is really like any other resort except people aren’t wearing clothing. It is clothing optional – meaning you can start out fully dressed and ease into the experience at your own pace. Nudity is encouraged but in no means mandatory.
“No one will force you to disrobe,” our source at the resort tells us. “Especially in the summer months, the vast majority of people will be totally nude. Nudity is required in the pools, sauna, and hot tubs. You will probably be surprised at how quickly you become comfortable. In truth, modesty is a lot of work, and once you drop it, you will experience the freedom that social nudism provides.”
That said, there are “rules of engagement” here – there are big and small social no no’s – if you catch our meaning. And if you don’t, they are all listed very nicely and politely on Avalon’s website.
For instance, “we highly discourage lingerie, as we feel that it sets a different tone and that is not what Avalon is about,” says the website’s policy page. “Sometimes people wear a pareo (like a beach wrap) or shirt, but most of our members and guests enjoy dancing in the nude. Often what little clothing is worn is discarded early during the dance or party.”
“Just use common courtesy and don’t be rude,” says our source who is a frequent vacationer at the facility. “Avalon is very accepting of people regardless of how their body looks, what skin tone they are, overweight, underweight, whatever. Just don’t come here acting like an idiot. Don’t do anything you have to apologize for or that will get you thrown out. Be respectful.”
And leave your phone with your toiletries. You are not allowed to take photos here. And besides, Avalon is in a remote rural area the in the thick forest, so you’ll probably drop your cell service before you drop your inhibitions.
Avalon offers lovely accomodations and day passes that range from the “bare minimum” of $10 for the day to the tippy top end of luxury at $2025 (but that’s if you plan to stay the whole month, Beyonce!) There’s a variety of lodgings if one wants to stay overnight and feel the evening breeze on your exposed bits. There’s an Open Hostel Style Bunkhouse, cabins, Premium RV Sites, tent camping, and even primitive pop up sites for those who are truly naked and unafraid.
The resort even hosts special events throughout the year – like Avalonfest – which this year is August 12- August 14.
“You, your family and friends will find something for everyone at Avalon,” says the official website for the resort. “If you are new to naturism and a clothing-optional experience, you will be perfectly relaxed, welcome and safe with a friendly group of people who have each had a first time experience of their own.”
Works for us.
Now could someone kindly pass the SPF 2000.