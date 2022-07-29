The remnants of what remain
A Trio of Fascinating Man-Made Abandoned Sites
By SHANE RIGGS
Managing Editor, Allegany Magazine
An Italian immigrant who came to this country in 1890, Sylvio Casparis founded the Casparis Stone Company with the purpose of mining and quarrying. According to the 2015 book Forgotten But Not Gone: Little Known Historic Sites in the Cumberland, Maryland and Mineral County, West Virginia Areas by Gary Clites, in 1908, Casparis purchased a tract of land in Patterson’s Creek. But in the end, the lack of quality limestone on the ridge doomed the plant. It appears Casparis failed to test the stone before it left the plant, according to Clites’ book. Today, what remains of the quarry can still be seen rising above Patterson’s Creek from Old Furnace Road, resembling more of an Egyptian ruin than a modern day industrial failure.
Further down the road a piece in Washington County, just a dip over Sideling Hill lies the remains of another great milling idea. Like other businesses along the canal, Round Top Cement Mill opened as a result of canal construction. In the 1830s, while excavating near Roundtop Hill, canal laborers discovered limestone, a key ingredient for cement. Over the next 25 years, the C&O Canal Company authorized George Shafer to mine limestone and construct a cement mill and that mill provided cement for the remaining sixty miles of canal heading west to Cumberland. Some of the cement manufactured here was even used to construct the foundation of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. But then advances in technology during the Industrial Revolution soon made many companies like the Shafer Mines near Hancock obsolete, including what locals still call the Round Top Cement Mill. The plant closed its doors in 1909. But the remnants of what remain can still be seen and accessed by the public.
If you are feeling real industrious, a stunning quarry lake is located near Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia. Known as the Bakerton Quarry, the Baker Brothers founded the limestone quarry in 1889. Located real close to the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad for easy transport of the quarried limestone, the quarry was actively used for decades (among other things, limestone is used in building and for gravel, glass-making, iron-making, coal mining, and as a component of cement). But now, the long abandoned quarry has filled with water, forming a lake of dreams that boasts underwater caves and caverns, cliffs for jumping, a strip of beach, and beautiful aqua water. It looks like something out of a Mediterranean picture postcard. Rumor has it a scene from the Patsy Cline biopic “Sweet Dreams” starring Jessica Lange was filmed here. But….sadly for tourists and thrill seekers, the lake is now privately owned and the only way to access the gorgeous gorge is by overhead drone.