They Paved History and Put Up a Parkway
Finding the Remains of the Battle of Cumberland
Did you know that when you are heading out of Cumberland traveling east toward Rocky Gap and Flintstone – close to Eby’s and where Mason’s Barn used to be and near the exit to the Shrine Club -- you are literally driving over ground where blood was shed and lives were lost during the Battle Between the States?
When I-68 was developed and paved through Cumberland, it was built right over the location of an oft-forgotten but important Civil War battlefield. Can you imagine today if road engineers proposed paving over Gettysburg? And yet – here in Allegany County – that is sort of what they did.
The wounded and dead from this battle were taken into a nearby mansion that had been commandeered as a hospital. You know that building today as Puccini Restaurant. It is said the ghost of one of the soldiers continues to haunt the building.
The Battle of Folck's Mill, also known as the Battle of Cumberland, was a small cavalry engagement, fought August 1, 1864, in Allegany County, Maryland as part of the Valley Campaigns of 1864 during the Civil War. After burning Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, on July 30, cavalry under Confederate generals John McCausland and Bradley T. Johnson set out with their eyes locked on Cumberland. Their plan was to disrupt traffic on the Baltimore and Ohio (B&O) Railroad, thus cutting off supplies by rail. They also intended to demand a ransom or the entire city would be burned to the ground by the Confederacy. At 3 p.m. on August 1, the Confederates arrived at Folck’s Mill. There, Union Brig. Gen. Benjamin F. Kelley (as in Crook and Kelley fame) with three regiments of untested troops and six pieces of artillery, met the Confederate advance. As the Confederates arrived at the outskirts of town, Kelley's artillery fired on the cavalry. Although the action around Cumberland was considered tactically inconclusive, Kelley's stand likely saved Cumberland from being destroyed by fire and greater damage being inflicted on the railroads.
Today, all that remains of this piece of history is the remnants of the mill itself. The foundation and walls of the original mill can still be seen as you drive through that area – look quickly off to your left heading east. Or, by parking the car right at the on ramp coming off 220 heading onto 68-West and climbing over the guardrail, pushing away growth and heavy thickets, and coming to a clearing where the walls of the mill await to tell its story.
There’s got to be an easier way to access and preserve this piece of our local history, don’t you agree?
The site was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2008 and a historical placard put near the site in 2009. .