Touring the Tunnels
Secrets That Lurk Beneath That Iconic Cumberland Church
Face it. You know they are there but have you ever taken the tour and walked the tunnels that lie holding secrets and keeping history beneath Cumberland’s most iconic place of worship.
The Emmanuel Episcopal Church is so much a landmark of Allegany County that it is safe to say it is probably one of the most photographed buildings in our mountains. Inside the historic structure are even three original Tiffany stained glass windows and the Carrara marble high altar and reredos screen, designed and installed by Louis Comfort Tiffany himself.
But what is probably most whispered about when it comes to this place of worship is what lies beneath. Under Emmanuel rests of a labyrinth – the stone remnants of the original walls of Fort Cumberland on which the church was built. Yes, the tunnels.
Originally, the underground tunnels – located near the banks of Will’s Creek -- stored food and other perishable supplies like gunpowder for the fort. The tunnels were then accessed from the fort by trenches that extended out from beneath the fort’s walls.
But the most fascinating use of the tunnels probably happened in our local history more than 100 years after the fort was established and about three decades after the church was constructed on the mound that buried the fort. The tunnels were used as an escape route for freed slaves making their way on the Underground Railroad seeking freedom. In this case, the Underground Railroad was literally underground.
According to Emmanuel’s historical records, the rector of the parish worked alongside the sexton of the church – Samuel Denson -- to offer refuse and a safe passage for others making their way to safer places north. Denson was an escaped slave who posed as a freed man unbeknownst to members of the congregation. Escaping slaves who had reached the Shanty Town area of the city were instructed to hide out there and await a signal for their next move. Denson then sent them a “message by ringing the church bell in a special coded way.” Once those seeking passage heard the bells, they made their way into the tunnels and into the belly of the church.
Once in the tunnels, Rector David Hillhouse Buel provided the escaped slaves with food, shelter, and other aid. Staying for only a short period of time, the groups would leave the tunnel during a specially timed portion of the worship service in the church when the choir and congregation would be singing, muffling any noise the group making its exit would make. From there, the escapees would meet a guide who would lead them to the Mason-Dixon Line, just 4 miles away.