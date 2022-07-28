Two by Two?
“Noah’s Ark Being Rebuilt Here”
“For the coming of the son of man will be just like the days of Noah. For as in those days which were before the flood, they were eating and drinking, they were marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noah entered the ark, and they did not understand until the flood came and took them all away; so shall the coming of the Son of Man be.”
Matthew 24:37-39
It’s an all too familiar structure for those traveling 68 – particularly heading east. Located just off to the left side of the freeway is a looming steel structure that looks like the foundation of a skyscraper or a formative corporate office. There’s lovely sign that sits in front of it. “Noah’s Ark Being Rebuilt Here.”
In 1974, Pastor Richard Greene – at the age of 37 -- was reportedly told by God in a series of detailed and downright vibrant nocturnal visions to build an exact replica of Noah’s Ark using modern materials next to what was then a relatively new interstate. The ark would be an impressive 450 feet long, 75 feet wide and 45 feet high. Through a series of “miracles” over the next decade, materials and expertise were donated to get the project started. And while the nation celebrated its bicentennial in 1976, Pastor Greene began traveling the world over to talk about the project on talk shows and to various high profile religious affiliations. “As God provides, we will build,” he was famously quoted as saying.
In his public appearances, Greene would also talk about how folks who were already coming into contact with the massive construction were receiving blessings.
“A visitor who stopped by to see what was happening was healed of bronchitis,” he said. “A man was healed of a sun allergy he had all his life while working on the ark site!”
Through these broadcasted appearances and because of his personal testimony on television and in news reports, funds were quickly gathered into the thousands and with it arrived local folklore.
I remember personally first hearing about the rebuilding of Noah’s Ark in Frostburg when I was nine or ten years old. I can recall with great frightening clarity a story my great grandmother – a God fearing Christian woman if ever there was one – told me.
“Noah’s Ark is being rebuilt here and when it is finished, that is going to bring about the Rapture,” she said, with no biblical reference to support that claim. It was just what we locals were told. My great grandmother died in 1980.
And then my grandfather – her son-in-law – repeated the story in some fashion. “I saw that guy building the ark in Frostburg on TV with Jim and Tammy Faye today. You know, I’m starting to believe that when that gets finished, Jesus is going to return. They even got a sign up there now that says so.” My grandfather died in 1997.
With visions of George Orwell’s dark 1984 and the end of the century looming, the last 20 years of the millennium were full of end of days and Apocalyptic prophecies. There indeed was “wars and rumors of war.” And so the rebuilding and possible completion of Frostburg’s Noah’s Ark only added to the mystique and the swirling “signs among us.”
Then, as if another great symbol was realized, in the last year of the century – 1999 -- massive steel beams for the Ark structure were installed. It was the first time there had been movement on the project for years. The next phase was to erect the roof beams, but that has yet to happen.
Still, the structure stands – 23 years since the last bit of construction – and 48 years since the project was first announced. The website for God’s Ark of Safety Church – which indicates “as we receive donations, we build” and includes a link for online contributions -- only references that Pastor Greene – now 85 -- has retired but remains active locally. .
“I actually saw him a couple months ago at his great-granddaughter's basketball game,” said local photographer and Allegany Magazine contributor John A. Bone, adding: “Pastor Greene is one of the most sincere people I have ever met. If more people knew him, they would think very highly of him. I worked closely with him for several years. He is the real deal.”
That said, keep in mind -- if the final completion of the ark in Frostburg is indeed a foreshadowing of the Second Coming, the good minister has yet to be proven wrong.