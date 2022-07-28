Walking After Midnight
Locating the final resting place of a music legend
Patsy Cline was arguably America’s first country music superstar.
While her voice had that unmistakable “southern twang” to it, her songs like “Crazy,” “Sweet Dreams,” and “I Fall to Pieces” frequently crossed over onto the pop, soul, rock and contemporary charts. She was soulful and sweet but she was known for her spunk, her off color language, and quite simply, for being Patsy.
Her death – at not even 31 years old – in March, 1963 – rattled the music industry—so much so that she is remembered and revered nearly 60 years after her death.
In fact, a visit to her unassuming grave site in nearby Winchester, Virginia continues to be a pilgrimage for many fans.
The final resting place of Patsy Cline is technically just outside the Winchester municipal limits. It sits with no fanfare, low to the ground. The stone reads Virginia Patterson Hensley – under the larger name “Dick,” her married surname. “Patsy Cline” is there too in smaller letters in parenthesis around it. If not for the clarification, her grave would probably go unnoticed.
On my visit to the cemetery, I had to stop in the nearby caretaker’s office to ask if I was in the right place. “Excuse me,” is all I had to say when I entered the building. The kind lady behind the desk smiled and said “You want to visit Patsy, don’t you?”
If Patsy Cline were alive today, she would be 90 years old this September 8. Her mother was only 16 when Patsy – who was called Ginny as a child – was born. Patsy lived with her mother’s family in Gore, Virginia for a time before relocating many times throughout the state. In her childhood, the family relocated where her father -- Samuel Hensley, a blacksmith – could find work, They lived in Elkton, Staunton, and Norfolk. The Hensleys finally settled in Winchester where she lived in a modest two floor house on South Kent Street.
Oddly, Patsy later said recovering from a throat infection at 13 changed her voice and inspired her to want to sing. Patsy attended John Handley High School in Winchester but dropped out to find work and help support the family after her father’s desertion.
On a flight from Kansas City, Kansas back to Nashville, the private plane she had charted crashed. Superstar Patsy Cline was gone. Along with her were performers Cowboy Copas, Hawkshaw Hawkins and her manager Randy Hughes.
Patsy’s remains were returned to her hometown of Winchester – where her husband had purchased a plot. Her grave is about 100 feet northwest of the Omps Funeral Home. There is also a memorial bell tower in a different section of the cemetery, erected in the 1980s by her fans.
Many visitors leave flowers and pennies and other memorials on the small ground level stone. In 2015 – more than 52 years later – her husband, Charlie Dick died and joined his wife by her side in the ground – completing one of the saddest country songs ever sung.