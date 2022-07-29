Washington Slept Here but Bathed There
Two distinct sites for two different reasons… by George
How many places have you been to where the sign outside says “George Washington Slept Here?” When I was younger, I remember hearing that phrase quite a bit. Until I was in the fourth grade, all I really knew about our first President of this fine nation is that he slept a lot. And he had wooden teeth. I didn’t really appreciate his acocmplishments outside chopping down a cherry tree and not lying about it until I was much older. But can you blame me?
Of course, here in Cumberland, we have George Washington’s headquarters.
The cabin here in town was originally built by General Edward Braddock’s men, between 1755 and 1758 and then Washington used it during his service in the French and Indian War. He would later return and also used it briefly during 1794 then as the Commander in Chief, in order to review the troops gathered to put down the Whiskey Rebellion. You can find it in Riverside Park and it’s a popular destination for field trips and for tourist photographs.
But about 45 miles away, in Berkeley Springs, right in the middle of a municipal park, adjacent to a swimming pool and just next to the actual Berkeley Springs springs, they have a sign up that says George Washington took a soak in a tub there. Outside even. It’s a primitive bath for a town that used to be called Bath. It looks more like an abandoned Koi pond than a place where a grown man would remove his powdered wig and bloomers and get all cleaned up. But still, right there it is – one of this town’s claims to fame.
While Hollywood has the footprints and handprints of movie stars outside that famous Chinese Theatre, Berkeley Springs can actually claim the leader of the free world rested his rump inside what appears to be a concrete watering trough.
Oh sure, they got some really nice spas here too where you can get a professional massage; you can also go antiquing, get a really good meal, and spend the evening in the historical Berkeley Springs Inn. But the one thing you can not do is strip down with your rubber duckie and try to follow in the foosteps of the father of our nation. Belive me. I tried. It is severely discouraged and frowned upon here. Trust me.
Still – all things considered – sleeping in Cumberland and bathing in Berkeley Springs seems awfully inconvenient to me.