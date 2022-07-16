The Great American Road Trip is Back, Baby
How to Properly Pack for the Road and Appetite Ahead
By WILLIAM HAND
Culinary Contributor, Allegany Magazine
My parents loved a good road trip. They. Loved. Them.
For Patrick and Virginia Hand, there was nothing more enjoyable to them than packing up their four kids in the station wagon – yup, the one with the paneling on the side – and heading out on the open road. We kids used to fight over who got to sit in that very rear seat so that we faced backward the entire trip and watched the world disappear. Remember riding in that seat? It was the vacation from the vacation because whoever won the epic war over that place in the car usually had the section all to himself – or herself if my sister won.
I actually distinctly remember a road trip on Historic Route 40 when I was really little. We drove from Michigan through Maryland and into Washington, D. I have black and white photos my Mom took from more than 50 years ago of our family stopped along National Highway. And so sometime, it’s odd to think I live off National Highway today.
You really can fall in love with taking road trips. As their kids got older, my parents settled on one yearly destination for our annual road trip. And so for years in my teens we went to Panama City Beach, Florida and back. We used to camp there and then my parents bought a condo on the beach and then eventually they retired there. We had gone there so often for family vacations and road trips that my parents wanted to make it their permanent residence as soon as they could. And so they did.
People do love a road trip. Hitting the highway with a suitcase in the back, the windows rolled down, and singing along to Shania is a great way to spend a free weekend. That’s right. I sing along to Shania. You mean to tell me you’ve never been caught at a red light wailing “Don’t Be Stupid!”
In fact, some people make road trips a career. Any over the road truckdriver will tell you that that is his or her life. And calling. In fact, one of my nephews and his wife are hitting the road this month because she got a position as a travel nurse and so their life together for awhile is going to be one great big road trip.
Road trips have always been considered the most classic of Americana adventures. I think ever since the vehicle was invented, road trips have become a staple of culture. As cars allowed us to travel faster and further, our proximity has expanded.
And yet, one thing has never and will never change. Somewhere from the back seat – oh – about an hour in – it’s going to start. “Are we there yet?”
And so, to keep the “are we there yets” at a minimum and keep Shania on a volume where everyone can take a turn at “Man, I Feel Like A Woman,” here are some “culinary” suggestions on what you should have on “hand” during your next ambitious family outing.