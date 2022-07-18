Your tour guide may not be your only host when you walks the hall of ...
The Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum
It is indeed an ominous and foreboding structure, a stone castle that save for 25 feet stretches a quarter of a mile wide. It's located on nine lush acres in a sleepy West Virginia town in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.
It once had a reputable past, a place of healing -- a place of solitude and peace. Now, it stands a formidable reminder of the power and weaknesses of the human psyche. Inside the gothic-style rooms of this building lies a history rich with human stories -- from rehabilitation to agonizing pain and suffering. If the walls here could talk -- and some say indeed they do -- they would tell tales of life and death, of miracles and of murder.
The tour guides -- dressed in period pieces as nurses and orderlies -- are allegedly not the only hosts as one walks the halls -- some dilapidated and others restored -- of the Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston, West Virginia.
According to artifacts with the museum of the Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum (the TALA as locals know it), the reasons for admission to the mental hospital could be as varied as the social climate of the time.
With only the foundation poured in 1861 and one building standing, the beginning of the Civil War caused a halt to the construction, the property seized by whichever side of the battle -- North or South -- had control of the territory at the time. The walls of the foundation were used as corrals for the horses and for look-out posts for soldiers. In fact, records at the asylum indicate that a colonel for the Union Army robbed a bank of $30,000 held in trust for the building of the hospital. That money was used, in part, to petition the Supreme Court to allow the further most west portion of Virginia to become its own state when the war ended.
And yes, the facility has its ghosts. Featured nationally on several network “ghost adventure” and “ghost hunting shows,” the Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum is considered the most haunted former medical facility in the world. Ghost tours are given here daily. Visitors are also welcomed to spend the night in the facility, conducting their own paranormal investigations.
For the last 14 years, 60,000 people tour the facility annually. Every dime collected in admissions goes to pay staff and then toward renovations. Since 2008 -- one year after the entire property was privately purchased for $1.5 million by a wealthy investor from Morgantown -- the TALA has been open for public tours -- of both the haunted and historical variety.
And it’s just a … bone’s throw…away.