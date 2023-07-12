Good People Doing Good Things
Inside the Order of the Alhambra Wamba
Where there’s more than ‘treats’ the eye
Editor’s Note: Allegany Magazine is proud and honored to welcome Becky McClarran as an Allegany Magazine correspondent. Becky will be regularly contributing a column entitled “Good People Doing Good Things,” taking a closer look at civic organizations, clubs, nonprofits and the occasional individual who is going above and beyond to creative positivity in the community. We look forward to these regular features.
With a vision of creating a Catholic and social association with a mission to enhance the quality of life for the intellectually disabled and support catholic heritage, William Harper Bennett founded the Order of Alhambra on February 29, 1904. Since then, it has spread throughout the United States and Canada. The Allegany County chapter, Wamba Caravan #89, was established in 1954 and has remained an active association since its inception.
The members of the Wamba Caravan #89 keep busy all year round raising money and supporting local programs for the intellectually and developmentally disabled. The most prominent events of the organization are the Hooley Plunge and the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament, Each are held every year in March and financially support several local programs. Their mission also includes commemorating Catholic monuments throughout Allegany County.
Known as the A.C.I.T., the first annual basketball tournament was held at S.S. Peter & Paul gymnasium in March 1961 under the guiding force of Joseph F. Divico. Since its inception 62 years ago, the tournament has seen numerous changes. While its original vision of a tournament where schools having less than 350 male students could be competitive, the A.C.I.T. became an “open” tournament in 1967. Due to its Standing Room Only popularity, the competition was moved to the Frostburg State University gymnasium seating 3700 fans.
In 2006, Dr. Sean McCagh, a local physician and Alhambra member, approached the organization to help organize The Hooley Plunge. Hundreds of participants plunge into the frigid waters at Rocky Gap State Park on the first Saturday in March, making the Hooley Plunge the single largest one-day fundraiser in Allegany County.
“The success of the Hooley Plunge says a lot about our community,” commented Jim Stafford, Alhambra member and Hooley Plunge co-chair. “We see an outpouring of support from our plungers and those who donate to their plunge, local businesses and organizations, and Rocky Gap State Park.”
The March 2023 Hooley Plunge raised more than $129,000 to support local programs for the developmentally disabled.
It would also be irresponsible reporting to avoid the popular opinion that Cumberland's Heritage Days Festival would not be the same without Alhambra's famous Italian and Polish sausage sandwiches, a tradition that began in 1984. In 2022, the crew added the always popular funnel cakes to their menu.
“We've been a part of Heritage Days for decades and look forward to it every year,” stated Vice Grand Commander Eric Harper.
The organization fully funds the Special Olympics of Allegany County. Through their fundraising efforts, the Wamba Caravan #89 funds numerous local programs and organizations, including The Allegany County Board of Education Inclusion Sports programs and SLE Programs at South Penn Elementary, Washington Middle School land Allegany High School. A new Hooley Plunge scholarship was created in 2022 at Allegany College of Maryland in Dr. Sean McCagh's memory. Frostburg State University also receives a Hooley Plunge scholarship designated for a student residing in Allegany County. Other recipients include Bishop Walsh School's Pratt Program and Calvary Christian School, Boy Scout Troop #89, Friends Aware, the Western Maryland Food Bank, and the Union Rescue Mission.
This year's A.C.I.T. had special significance to the organization's members as two of its Past Grand Commanders, Joe Carter and Mike Stakem, received Alhambra Lifetime Achievement Awards presented by Supreme Commander Joe B. Cortinaz.
Carter's 45-year tenure with the A.C.I.T. and the Order of the Alhambra began in 1971 and 1972 as a Bishop Walsh High School player. After graduating from college, he became a member of Wamba Caravan #89 and became Grand Commander of the Caravan in 1994. Carter has served as General Chairman of the tournament for the past 17 years.
Mike Stakem has been a member of the Order of the Alhambra for 49 years. He founded the Garrett County Special Olympics, served as the Director of the Allegany County Special Olympics for 25 years, and spent two terms on the Board of Directors of the Maryland Special Olympics. For 33 years, Mike was President of the Auxiliary Board of Directors for the Joseph D Brandenburg Center, a residential treatment facility for the intellectually disabled. He served as Grand Commander from 1977-78 and chaired many programs. Stakem was elected Supreme Commander of the Order of the Alhambra in 2017-2019 and was responsible for operations in the United States and Canada.
The organization's members help yearly to run the Special Olympics of Allegany County Track and Field Meet held in May at Frostburg State University. The meet winners compete in track and field, bocce ball, and swimming at the Summer Maryland Special Olympics in Prince George's County.
“We have forged a great relationship between Special Olympics of Allegany County, FSU and Wamba Caravan #89,” commented Alhambra member Tom Farrell. “The support FSU has given us has been exceptional and we are very appreciative.”
The Wamba Caravan #89 purchased a building in 2017 on Atkins Avenue in LaVale. The building is home to Boy Scout Troop #89 as well as the Wamba Caravan #89. Any organization for the developmentally disabled can use the facility for social events such as dances and parties free of charge. Friends Aware Socials hold its special events there, too.
Wamba Caravan #89 has 145 members in the organization. Membership is open to men and women 18 years or older and Catholic. Anyone interested in more information on Wamba Caravan #89 or membership can contact Eric Harper, Vice Grand Commander/Membership, at 301-697-9749 or ebharper@atlanticbb.net.