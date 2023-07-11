The Summer of ‘23
Allegany Magazine's Faces of Summer
Part One
Welcome to the Summer of ’23
Allegany Magazine’s Annual Faces of Summer
I know we say this every year but every year is more true than the last. This is quite literally the biggest Faces of Summer edition we have ever done. We received more photo submissions than we ever have in our 18 summers of doing this feature. And we had the difficult task of narrowing down more than 700 entries from you into this presentation.
If we had any doubt at all that this is one of your favorite annual editions, that doubt was completely dispelled this year. This year, you made our selection committee’s job a nearly impossible but rewarding task as we narrowed the finalists down to the incredible 180 we have included this year!
We wish we could print every single one that was submitted to us, but because of space restrictions, we are only able to present to you the winner, a few finalists who almost made it, and some other faces worth an honorable mentions in our “Faces of Summer” contest.
We think every single one of the 180 reader submitted photos featured in our July 2023 edition represents what it means to enjoy these much warmer and much welcomed months ahead in and around Allegany County, Maryland.
Here's a sample of some of the "Faces of Summer" you will find in our latest edition. Check back here all month long as we highlight more. To see all of the 180 Faces of Summer in one complete collection, pick up a copy of our July 2023 issue. Available everywhere now!