Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany County. In Virginia, Augusta, Rockingham, Nelson, Albemarle and Greene Counties. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Hardy, Eastern Grant and Eastern Mineral Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. &&