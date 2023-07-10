Good Life
Smile…it’s Social Wellness Month
Friendship is always a two-way street with a wonderful scenic view.
If you don’t know, every month of the year observes an issue or a condition, to bring awareness to the subject. You’ve probably noticed ribbons in various colors popping up on social media cover photos too. Purple (November) is for Alzheimer’s, red (February) is for heart disease, green (May) is mental health.
But did you know the month of July is Social Wellness Month? Notice it does not say Social Media month! Because, truly, those two concepts can mean different things in our world. It makes sense because July is in the middle of summer and there is never a better time to get and become and stay social. It’s good for you!
So what is “Social Wellness?” Basically, social wellness means feeling connected to other people and learning how it can benefit your health and well-being.
Why is being social and finding your “tribe” or “your pack” so important? Well, once upon a time, people hanging out in groups were safer from predators. The caveperson assigned to single-handedly gather firewood had a greater chance of being eaten by a dinosaur than all his friends who were looking on from a safe distance. At least one can imagine that, right? When is the last time you had to worry about a woolly mammoth on your way to work? Am I right? While we no longer need to be in groups to avoid being eaten or trampled, there are other benefits to socialization. Not much in that arena of human existence has changed since a million years, B.C.
There is data suggesting that when we feel a deep connection to others, the definition of intimacy, we have a lesser likelihood of depression, lower blood pressure, get less stressed out, live longer, have a better immune system, and are generally happier. Why is that? Here’s why in a few bullet points!
* We have people we can count on in an emergency
* We have people we can ask for a favor
* We don’t have to go through tough times alone
* We can get advice and information when we need it
* We can receive encouragements from others.
* We feel heard, seen, and like we matter
Should we have lots of acquaintances or a couple close, intimate friendships and how often should we be socializing? Obviously, people are different with some preferring more alone time and others crave more interactions. Overall, it seems the average is meeting up once a week to once a month. Three to five close friends are associated with highest life satisfaction. For true introverts, that number could be one or two. And about 10% of adults feel they don’t have any close friends. Since COVID times, we are seeing record numbers of individuals feeling isolated and fearful which can increase thoughts of depression and even self-harm.
The more true friendships a person has, the more likely he or she is to get out of the house, try new things, and have connections – and all of that is associated with living a longer, happier life.
How do adults go about increasing their social circle? It may seem impossible trying to fit in friendships and outings into your already-busy schedule of work- home- sleep- family- work other job- errands- take care of house and bills- and all over again. Or you might even be operating under the misunderstanding that you are “too old” to make new friends!
Try not to overthink it and worry ahead of time. Remind yourself of the positive gains of mingling and get it on your calendar. Try these:
- Ask a friend to be your plus one at an event. That way, you at least know one person.
- Join a meetup group that shares your passion. Could be pickleball, ballroom dancing, yoga, softball, eating tacos, writing poetry, motorcycle riding, or karaoke.
- Look for opportunities to meet people in your building, at the store, the post office, bank, library, at the dog park. You are going to be there anyway, right?
- Don’t limit yourself to in-person meetings. Phone a friend, send snail mail, join a social media group (use social media for good and never evil!)
- Take a class or workshop or go listen to a speaker.
- If you have a significant other, get to know their buddies and cousins and the girlfriends and boyfriends of the buddies and cousins.
- Consider combining chatting with chores. That is a lot of “C” words. You can call while sitting at the laundromat, text while waiting in the drive-thru, and send a quick pic of what you are reading/ watching/ listening to. It all counts as staying connected.
- To add intimacy to your current relationships with acquaintances, mail or drop a package that shows you are paying attention to what they like. Instant relationship upgrade.
- Let go of friendships that are toxic or relationships that seem “one sided.” It opens up room for new people. Friendship is always a two-way street with a wonderful scenic view.
What have you learned here today, friends? Close friends are necessary to have happier, healthier, longer lives. Get out and have fun at least once a month. Be sure you are being a good friend to others, too. To all my friends out there near and far, “Thank you for being a friend.” I love my Tribe. You know who you are.