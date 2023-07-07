This year, readers submitted more than 700 entries. And then we had to narrow that down to the final selections you will find in this issue. Among the 180 featured in our printed edition, we had our eye on five finalists and then the final photo our entire cover selection committee agreed on was that of Peyton Schartiger. Peyton is 16, attends Allegany High School, and lives in Rawlings with her parents, Mat and Cecilia Schartiger.