From the Editor’s Desk
Introducing the 2023 Faces of Summer
Smile, Shine, get social, and meet some really really nice people!
I know every year since 2006 when you pick up either the June or July editions (we like to mix things up once in awhile), of this magazine, I open the issue up with the same quote.
You can almost predict it’s coming. I say something like “This is the biggest summer issue we’ve ever had” or “It’s our biggest summer issue yet.” Looking back over our last 18 summers together I think I’ve overused that phrase.
But I couldn’t use it if it wasn’t true. Every. Single. Year.
And that’s because of all of you – our readers.
The “Faces of Summer” truly is the edition in which our readers get the most involved. Do you know the very first year we asked for “Face of Summer” photos, we only got three submissions? Three! I can even tell you who sent them! The next year, we showcased just 11. Then we grew to 36. And this year, we are presenting 180! It’s almost the entire editorial section of this month’s edition!
I actually had to turn entries away after the deadline back in May because we had so many submissions. Usually I can make an exception and sneak one or two more in. Don’t worry. I saved them for 2024!
We constantly welcome public and reader input -- not just for editions like Faces of Summer but all the year. We couldn’t do what we do without your help. And we do really look forward to your submissions! There is no “I or me in Allegany but there is an All.” Yes, no matter where else you might see a variation of that phrase, we coined it here first.
This is how we find out every month who and what you would like to see in the magazine. We ask. You answer. Allegany Magazine is only as good as you make it. We do count on you every issue with your ideas, your suggestions, your photos, and your stories. And for this month of July, you came through with colorful and plentiful results.
This year, readers submitted more than 700 entries. And then we had to narrow that down to the final selections you will find in this issue. Among the 180 featured in our printed edition, we had our eye on five finalists and then the final photo our entire cover selection committee agreed on was that of Peyton Schartiger. Peyton is 16, attends Allegany High School, and lives in Rawlings with her parents, Mat and Cecilia Schartiger.
But it was her aunt, Jonna Schartiger and Cody Calp, who thought of our Faces of Summer contest when they first saw the photo of Peyton lounging in the lavender fields near Deep Creek Lake.
It's also a photo taken by Karen Morgan of Karen Morgan Photography, who breaks her own record for the most photos picked for a cover by any single photographer in our history. With this July 2023 edition, she is now up to 26!
In addition to our annual “Faces of Summer,” C.J. Cangianelli offers tips on putting down your phone and still being social; Chef William Hand has foods you can create with the kids while they’re home on break; Trish Morgan takes us inside the Embassy Theatre; and we are happy to welcome Becky McClarran – a familiar name and face in Allegany County – as an official correspondent and introduce her first entry in a series of introducing readers to “Good People Doing Good Things” here at home.
Plus, thanks to your response to our June edition, we are upgrading our “It’s a Date” calendar pages with even more reminders of things to do and places to go this season!
Thank you to everyone who took the time to send us something! This year, you really put your best “Summer” face forward.
Happy Summer!
And not a moment too soon!