Good Life
Raw, raw, rhee….are you as old as me?
Having a few “Senior Moments”
Let’s take a stroll down memory lane this month, shall we?
For me, I graduated from Valley High School (sigh) in 1988 (what year did I just say?) which was the second class since Bruce and Valley were consolidated. My friends and I were open to joining our schools because we figured we would meet new people, have better sports teams, and different clubs to join. I was lucky because I already had my driver’s license and a big ol’ Monte Carlo so I’d pick up my friends and drive us all to school and to the mall and teen dances on weekends.
High school for me was fun. I cheered and ran on the track team all four years which provided me with so many laughs and experiences. Hmm… what would I consider my favorite memory from my senior year? I’d have to say winning the Sportsmanship Award for the senior girl athlete at graduation. It meant so much to me that the coaches chose me out of all the other seniors for my positive attitude. Even then, I realized the importance of supporting and cheering for others (and keeping a positive attitude) which became a theme of my personal coaching business. I’ve included my college graduation photo (1992) because I couldn’t find the one from high school; suffice it to say big hair was still a thing in ’92 – it carried over from ’88.
As I was thinking about my own high school memories, I thought maybe some of you were too and since this is a special edition that celebrates seniors, I asked a few folks for their favorite memories – and yes, some of these senior memories are now from seniors of a different kind. And just check out some of these hairdos and innocent smiles.
