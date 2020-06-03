In Memoriam
The June edition of Allegany Magazine is dedicated to a man of God and a man of our community who was the reason many without hope learned to smile again -- our friend, Rev. Dan Taylor.
Daniel Taylor passed away on March 17, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.
Rev. Dan was pastor of Melvin/Fairview Avenue Charge of United Methodist Church. He was a retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer who served two tours of duty in Vietnam on PBRs. He was a military policeman who became a Special Agent for the Army Criminal Investigations and Military Intelligence. His duty stations included Vietnam, Panama, Korea, and locations in the states. He was awarded numerous decorations, including Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, three Army Commendation Medals, and Army Achievement Medal.
Upon his retirement from the U.S. Army in 1988, he moved from Texarkana, Texas, to Cumberland to take over the family ministry. He became assistant director of Union Rescue Mission of Western Maryland Inc. and was promoted to executive director when his father, the founder of “The Mission,” died in 1996. After 30 years of service, the Rev. Dan retired from his direct involvement in 2018.
It was during his tenure at the Union Rescue Mission that Allegany Magazine came to know him and him us. The mission often advertised with us and we supported his mission and him personally and frequently advised our readers in need to the mission’s services. The Union Rescue Mission continues its service to our community presently.
A 1967 graduate of Fort Hill High School, the Reverend held degrees from both Butler University, in Indianapolis and from West Virginia University in Morgantown.
He was preceded in death by his bride of 42 years, Terrellyn Dorothy (Wolford) Taylor.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Kristin Marie (Kochel) Taylor, Fort Ashby; his daughters, T. Noelle Kesner, Romney, W.Va.; and Sarah Dunlap and her husband, Raymond, Short Gap, W.Va.; his brother, John L. Wolford and sister, Janie Shuck; his grandchildren, Taylor Kesner and Xander Dunlap; his aunt, Mary Emily Shafer; his nieces, Phoebe Rochelle Wolford, Leslie (Wolford) Taylor-Neumann, Tammy Nichols, and Karen Huggins; his nephew, Rhett Wolford; many cousins, great-nieces, and people he called his family.
Memorial donations in Rev. Dan’s memory and honor can be made still to the Union Rescue Mission of Cumberland.
Rev. Daniel Taylor was 70.