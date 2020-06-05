Stacey Bradley takes the spotlight
The Board of Education of Allegany County had to cancel the 32nd Annual Teacher of the Year Banquet scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2020, in response to the rapid spread of COVID-19. That event would have honored nine ACPS educators for their dedication and commitment to student success and was the venue for crowning the next Teacher of the Year.
Even though the public ceremony was cancelled, however, the selection committee chose Stacey Bradley, South Penn Elementary School, as the 2020-2021 Allegany County Teacher of the Year.
Stacey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education and a Master’s Degree in Reading, both from Frostburg State University. Currently, she is a reading teacher at South Penn, where she also facilitates the Instruction Consultation Team, chairs the Reading Team, and serves as a representative on the Leadership Team. Stacey also plays a large role in school and community efforts to spread the message of drug awareness. In addition, Stacey serves as the Superintendent of the Sunday School at Barton Presbyterian Church.
“My hope is that teachers realize the miracles that can occur when we extend the grace of being well and truly seen by another,” Stacey said. “May we continue to open doors for students. And most importantly, may we believe.”
Eight other Allegany County Teacher of the Year finalists recognized at the banquet included: Karissa Brandenberg, Braddock Middle School; Tiffanie Hardman, Cash Valley Elementary School; Meredith Irons, Cresaptown Elementary School; Megan Mathews, George’s Creek Elementary School; Lisa Paz, John Humbird Elementary School; Florence Saku, Allegany High School; Daphne Snyder, Bel Air Elementary School; and Joy Wilt, Parkside Elementary School.
This year’s selection committee who choose the winner of this prestigious award was comprised of Mrs. Sarah Llewellyn, 2019-2020 Allegany County Teacher of the Year; Mrs. Breann D’Atri, Coordinator of Apprenticeship Maryland Program/Realtor; and Mrs. Jennifer Howell, HR Manager at Cintas.
Special thanks should be extended to the members of the planning committee for their efforts in organizing this year’s program, especially Jennifer Ramsey, who is the event coordinator. Other members included Jackie Enright, Heather Morgan, Jason Huber, and Mia Cross.
Stacey Bradley will now join other local Teachers of the Year as a candidate for the Maryland Teacher of the Year. These individuals will be honored at a meeting of the State Board of Education, and five state semifinalists will be invited to a reception in the fall for the announcement of the Maryland Teacher of the Year.
