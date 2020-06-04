From the Editor’s Desk
Saluting the Graduates of 2020
Even though my own high school graduation seems like such a long time ago, I remember it like it was yesterday. And yes, that really is my high school graduation picture on this page. I was all but about 125 pounds and all teeth and hair. I still have that tie – and I am proud to report it still fits after all these years.
The actual act of high school graduation is something that is a sacred and time honored tradition. It’s a treasured family moment and one of those in a parent’s life anticipated for his or her child from the first day of kindergarten. And from the beginning of our own senior year, we begin to think of that cap and gown and that tassle hanging off the edge of the mortarboard that will suspend from the rear view mirror of our first car. Like receiving a class ring, walking across that stage and shaking hands with a school official, and clutching that diploma in our hand is a memory that never fades.
But you know who won’t get that experience? You know who – years from now – will tell their children that a global pandemic kept them from having their moment? The class that should have graduated from our high schools and colleges last and early this month -- the class of 2020. They don’t get to hear “Pomp and Circumstance” echoing around the bleachers and watch their grandmothers sob with pride.
Keep in mind – these are the same young adults that have experienced whiplash-like changes in society already. They were born into a world freshly responding to the attacks of September 11. And in the last 18 years they have been alive to witness another space shuttle disaster, the birth of the Internet, the explosion of Facebook and Snapchat, the genesis of Netflix and Hulu, WiFi, GPS, the first African American President and the first African American Princess, cellphones that take better pictures than most cameras, a Presidential impeachment process, reality TV, Notre Dame Cathedral nearly destroyed, record breaking fires in California and the Amazon…and Amazon itself for that matter. And then as the grand finale to their formal public education, we gave these young people COVID-19 to deal with – a coronavirus that put the entire world on a pause – and cancelled their commencement.
Here at Allegany Magazine, we can’t do anything to help the pandemic on a global scale but we can do a little something to help out locally and so we decided with this issue – to serve as a type of consolation for not being able to have their graduation exercises, we would treat the Class of 2020 to an edition all their own.
To help commemorate this important milestone, we asked area graduates back in early Spring – during the height of closures, social distancing measures and stay at home orders -- to send us just one of their senior pictures. In fact, our social media announcement asking for entries in late March reached nearly 45,000 people and was shared more than 17,000 times! You (yes, you) responded to this homework assignment in waves – and that brought a smile to my heart. During the height of this unprecedented health crisis, while those of us in the publishing business were considered essential and were reporting to the office, I was able to come to work every day and open my email and download these smiling, hopeful, optimistic faces (more than 340) – faces that can only change the world for the better – from this day forward.
Congratulations, class of 2020. You earned this.
Shane Riggs
Managing Editor
Allegany Magazine