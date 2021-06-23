Oh those Faces of Summer!
The Summer of ‘21
PART EIGHT
Wow!
This is quite easily one of the most favorite features of our readers. If we had any doubt of that at all, this year proved the point. In the 16 summers that we have been bringing this annual feature to you, never have you responded the way you did this year. Usually, we have the challenge of presenting you with 25 or 35 summer photos. This year, you made our job here an embarrassment of riches as well over 100 photos were submitted for consideration.
Every year, you – our readers – continue to amaze, surprise and impress us with your entries.
We wish we could print every single one that was submitted to us, but because of space restrictions, we are only able to present to you the winner, a few finalists who almost made it, and some other faces worth an honorable mentions in our “Faces of Summer” contest.
All in all, we have chosen 111 faces from the hundreds and hundreds that were submitted to us. We think all of them represent what it means to enjoy these much warmer and much welcomed months ahead in and around Allegany County.