Last Word
For Father's Day...
Daddy's Last Lottery
In late March, 1998, my dad asked me if I’d go and pick up his daily lottery tickets. He gave me money (tickets were only $1 then). He wanted to watch the March Madness basketball games and said he had not been feeling well.
And so I got the lotter tickets and brought them home to him, along with his $1 in change. He told me to keep the $1.
Little did I know, that was the last time I’d run for his tickets. That night, he had a massive stroke and passed a week later. We didn’t have the chance to speak again.
When the hospital handed me his personal things, there was his wallet with the lottery tickets and these photos in it. I have carried the wallet, the photos, the tickets and the $1 he gave me ever since. It reminds me we will always be lucky - we had him as our dad, and he gave us so much more than $1. We will never be poor in cash or in fatherly love.
Bob Hook was that Dad that everyone should have. He loved fishing. He played softball. He taught my brother to fix cars. He worked hard. He was just a simple man. But he was a happy man and he made his family happy.
No one hit the lottery that day ... except Dad. He won eternal rest.
I miss him every day ... even more this week.
Happy Father’s Day.
Photos courtesy Cindy Hook