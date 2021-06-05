From the Editor’s Desk
Blowin’ the Stink Off
On churchyards, childhood, and getting outside
When I was little growing up in the little hamlet of Ellerslie, there was about an acre of green space directly across from my house owned by the Methodist Church in town. It still is owned by them to my knowledge. And everyone in town simply and affectionately called this lot “the church yard.” If you have even driven through Ellerslie and looked around for the 20 seconds it takes you to pass through town, you have probably seen this property as well.
In any other municipality, it would be a town square. It does even have a monument to fallen soldiers here and this is also where the aforementioned Methodists display the full sized nativity at the start of the advent calendar.
This yard was the view from my bedroom window for 15 formidable years of my life. I just realized while writing this that I have now lived in the house I own as an adult longer than any other place I have ever lived – including my parent’s house in Ellerslie. Growing up, the church yard was the most convenient place for all of my friends to meet. It became a central location, a home base, where we set up camp to make sure we were all on the same page with the daily after school or weekend adventures. We sometimes stayed in the yard and played kickball or climbed trees or sat in the grass and read books – because it was also where the bookmobile parked.
On warm days, Mom and Dad would encourage me to go outside and play. I had the luxury of my backyard – with my own swing set and that large weeping willow tree – the vines of which made for great swinging over the “crick” that ran through our property. I don’t remember ever being inside in the summer. Mom and Dad would tell me to go “blow some stink off.” I don’t think I was an especially smelly kid. In fact, I think I probably smelled like any other ten year old in town but blowing the stink off meant getting fresh air, riding my bike, going for a hike, finding friends to join me – and growing up when and where I did, I was never at a loss for any of it.
Only when I moved away for a time to Ohio and to bigger cities for my college days and into my early 20s did I realize the value of “blowing some stink off.” I only then appreciated my childhood and I continue to be ever grateful for that experience.
It’s good to see there are now local companies who have made a business out of the policy of getting outside, of having new adventures, of getting together with friends and blowing the stink off. You’re going to meet two of the newest ones in our area in this edition – Fore Axes and Wheelz Up. I got to spend some time with owners of both and what they have available for locals to do will only enhance the positive attributes of this place we call home. It’s an exciting time for each of these businesses and I can’t wait to follow their successes.
We are also featuring one of my favorite annual features – the Faces of Summer. This is truly one of the most anticipated editions of the year. Each one of the 111 faces chosen inside reflects the summer season here in Allegany County and our surrounding neighborhoods – each one shines with the season and personally reminds me of a gentler, calmer, even dare I say – maskless time – when all I had to worry about was getting home before the street lights came on, how many lightning bugs I could fit into a Mason jar, and exactly how much time I had to spend in the church yard before the stink was completely blown off.
Happy Summer.
Shane Riggs
Managing Editir
Allegany Magazine