Getting out of the Grey Twilight
Going Wheelzup and Living the American Dream in Small Town USA
Editor’s Note: This article – intended to feature the grand opening of Wheelz Up Adventures – a new business in Downtown Cumberland specializing in gear and education about area exterior activities – could have been just as easily written by me or by a correspondent. Indeed, I sat with Mandela and his wife, Jamie Echefu, for a lively and even inspirational afternoon on the eve of the store’s opening in April. We talked about not only the genesis of Wheelz Up but how the couple met; we talked about their three children (their daughters were running about the store while we talked). And we talked most of all about the Echefu’s desire to bring “something” to the downtown landscape – not just a business but an idea and ideals that could have a positive impact on tourism, economic growth and diversity. And then, as a follow up to our meeting, Mandela emailed me an open letter—and the story wrote itself – even eloquently so. And I felt – as the editor – there was no better person to tell his story than the subject of the story himself.
It is not too often that one finds himself speechless when asked “where are you from?”
For me, this is a regular feeling, especially having when used to the staccato approach with which it is delivered. It’s always “where are you from?” to which I respond Cumberland, Maryland and I get, “No, where are you really from?”
On account of my accent I assume.
It is true that I am an immigrant from Nigeria. I went to college in Edinboro, Pennsylvania, lived in Indiana, and Pittsburgh (both Pennsylvania) before serendipitously finding myself in Cumberland. I still find it hard to designate home as anywhere other than the Queen City. Having spent most of my formative years in these mountains, I learned most of the professional competencies and skills that I would pen down on a resume, in an institution that has been part of the fabric of this community for more than five decades. In these streets, I met the love of my life and learned to find purpose and solace in the wild spaces here. I have been living, working and building a life for myself in these mountains for a decade and half. Does that qualify me to adopt this as my home?
A pivotal self-realization happened to me a few years ago, I realized that although I looked at myself as a Nigerian first and an African American second, the vast majority of people who saw me from across the street, who never heard me speak or knew anything about me, would assume I am an African American. Whether I believed it about myself or not did not matter, I was an ambassador for the race. Ironically, I am the literal definition of an African American, maybe to the chagrin of some. This has not been more poignant or important than in the past year.
No matter how people feel about race in this country at large, there is a respectable number of African Americans in Allegany County and Cumberland in particular. We bring our culture, heritage, knowledge, expertise, flavor, and a story just like any other group. That is why it is essential that there are more businesses owned and run by people of color in the city. For those astute at Cumberland culture, African Americans also were instrumental in shaping and making this place what it was in its “hay days.”
Tourism is and should be a key part of the city’s growth strategy and diversity is no longer a suggestion, but an expectation, better yet an asset – which we have.
In that regard, I am proud to be able to put my hat in the ring and put what money I have where my mouth and heart is, and open a business in this gem of a town. In my heart, this is not only a bid to contribute our flavor in Cumberland, but also to do so in the outdoor recreational space, where people of colors are underrepresented. I believe it is not time to ask permission to be admitted, rather to show why we deserve a place in our great town which we also love.
We want to also set an example for our girls and our son that anything is possible. And if you have a dream you need to go for it. I hear “should we do this?” “what do you think about this idea?” and to me, that is asking for permission. You don’t need permission from anyone to pursue your own dreams.
We have access to excess in this community and that is what this community needs to embrace. Look around. Someone said we live in a park. And we do. We live and work and play in a park. We are surrounded by everything we need here. We take for granted here what visitors come here and appreciate. The outdoors. It is my dream and my goal not just to build a business here but to help build a community around getting outdoors.
At the end of the day, bikes are just a percentage of what Wheelz Up will do. We want to be a complete outdoor adventure resource. We know there are people who see the steeples from the road and take the exit and get off and explore the town. We know there are people who come here to see a play, or a concert, or to eat, and see the artwork. We know it’s not just about the bike trails.
I would like to do a lecture series on the importance of being outdoors. I want to sell people on the area and get people excited about the area.
We are constantly educating ourselves. We will be looking to find that balance. We not only want to sell people equipment but we want to sell people on the idea of Cumberland. We want to take people outside and take them on tours and show them around.
When I hear people say Cumberland has problems, I sometimes ask people “and what are you doing to solve those problems?” What town the size of Cumberland doesn’t have its problems? What big city doesn’t face challenges? The question should be though – are you doing something actively to solve a problem or just complaining that there is a problem? Complaining about a problem does not solve it. I tell people when they are out walking around, stop looking at your phone. Stop looking down. Start looking around and seeing what is around you. And start looking up.
My wife and I have been blessed. We know that. Jamie is an accountant and I have worked for the hospital for 15 years. We have what people in the area would call “good jobs” but we saw this need to do something for the community and we wanted to pursue it while we are still relatively young and have the energy to do it and to create it – and we knew that whatever we did we wanted it to have an impact in the community and on people’s lives. I work in health care and so I see the impact being positive and being active can have on a person. I see what can happen when a person is in charge of his own health and wellness.
We have had opportunities as a couple – Jamie and I – to leave the area but then I walk outside or I go for a ride on my bike and I am surrounded by all of this nature – and it’s therapeutic – and there is no where else I want to be. There is so much that is right here. There is so much to be appreciated. This whole story of why we are doing what we are doing – why we are opening this store and why we decided to stay in Cumberland – it all evokes the American dream. This what it looks like to be in pursuit of your happiness.
I know some may read this as entitlement, alas, this is anything but that. This is an ode to the American dream taking shape in small town USA. My sister told me – do not despise the days of humble beginnings. This is where we are. And we are humbled now by these beginnings. This is just the beginning.
This is also a step in the right direction of encouraging black, brown, white or red children to strive and attempt to make the places they live and love better than they met it. This is a celebration of hope in the midst of uncertainty. The mortality rate of new businesses is very high, and probably more so in a small town, however, I leave you my fellow neighbors with what I assume to be the anthem of all the wonderful new businesses popping up around town.
“ Far better it is to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, even though checkered by failure, than to take rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy much nor suffer much,” said Theodore Roosvelt. “because they live in the gray twilight that knows neither victory nor defeat.”