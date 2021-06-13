What’s Cooking
I Scream…. You Scream
We All Scream
For Ice Cream
By WILLIAM HAND
Culinary Contributor, Allegany Magazine
How many of you remember sitting on your grandfather’s front porch or patio out behind the back door in the heat of summer while the older relatives hauled out that ice cream maker and churned their own ice cream?
Many of us at a certain age might remember this time honored tradition of attending a family function in the summer and seeing homemade ice cream made under the stars.
It’s a lost art.
But as we have learned from last year, some time honored kitchen traditions have a way of making a comeback (banana bread anyone?) and so maybe this summer, we could all learn how to make our own ice cream with our immediate families, and sit with a scoop of vanilla under the stars and talk about the good ol’ days of 2019.
And yes, I do occasionally get asked (and usually right about this time of year), if it is still possible to make homemade ice cream. And the answer is yes. I happen to have a Kitchen-Aid mixer with a ice cream accessory to it and so I have been known to whip up a batch on a weekend just for fun but you don’t need a fancy machine or be named Breyers to you’re your own ice cream. It can be a rewarding and fun activity for the whole family to enjoy – just like you used to.
With only five ingredients (and I bet you have a few of these already in your kitchen), you can make a smooth and creamy basic vanilla ice cream base. Then once you have mastered the basic recipe, blend in your favorites – like strawberries, banana, brownies, cookie dough, and cherries.
I will admit when I first started making homemade ice cream, it came out either really thick like a custard (and you can do a custard if you like – it requires eggs) or it came out very rigid and while it had an ice cream flavor, it didn’t have the consistency. And then I discovered a recipe for Philadelphia Ice Cream – and it was a game changer for making ice cream at home. And that is the recipe I want to share with you. And no, you don’t even need a churn.