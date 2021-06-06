In Memoriam
Susan Crawford
The entire staff of Allegany Magazine was profoundly saddened to hear the news that Susan Crawford, one of the owners of the Crabby Pig Restaurant passed away on March 15, 2021.
She was only 57 years old.
Susan had a true passion for her profession and her community and it showed in her business acumen at the restaurant in which she prided herself.
Born May 13, 1963, in Cumberland, Susan was the daughter of Alma (Atkinson) Fischer-Harman and the late James Fischer. She is remembered not only as the co-owner and co-founder of the Crabby Pig Restaurant but as a wonderful person with a great sense of humor. She dedicated her life to her family and business.
Besides her mother, Susan is survived by her husband of 28 years, Terry Crawford; and her children, Zachary Crawford and fiancée, Doreen Brindise, Charlottesville, Va., Cara Crawford, Cumberland, and Rachel Crawford, Cumberland. She also leaves behind her brothers, Donald Fischer, Cumberland, Jimmy Fischer Jr. and wife, Liz, Huntington, W.Va., and George “Butch” Harman, Cumberland; her nieces and nephews, Ben Fischer, Barbra Carter, Stephanie, Rob Fischer, and James Peck; and Cara's cat, Finn, whom she adored.
According to the Crabby Pig's social media, Susan passed following a courageous stand against cancer.
Allegany Magazine continues to offer our sincere condolences and prayers to her family members, friends and staff.
Our June 2021 edition is dedicated in her memory.
Photos Courtesy Crabby Pig Restaurant