Kicking Axe and Taking Names
Aiming for a Good Time at Fore Axes
Imagine this.
You enter the side door of an old landmark department store in Cumberland, Maryland. It was a building that at one time sold menswear – ties and shoes and the like. It’s near that famous corner downtown where the captains were captured. You board an elevator to the third floor. The doors open. And as you step out into the interior, surrounded by tin ceilings, brass, wood and leather, you are instantly transported to an upscale urban lounge that could be in the heart of any big city. You are still in Queen City – but somehow you feel a world away – part of a chic and hip social experiment in New York or Los Angeles or a trendy hot spot in Chicago.
And that is no accident. That is the experience Chelsea and Rob Boyle had in mind when they conceptualized Fore Axes – the new bar and entertainment space located at 157 Baltimore Street in Downtown Cumberland.
I had a chance to get a sneak peek of the space and try my hand at axe-throwing back in March before the official April 10th opening. Work was well in progress, but talking with Chelsea, Rob, and marketing manager, Andrea Beall, I could see the overall vision of the space and appreciate what an undertaking it has been to bring a project of this scale to Western Maryland.
Forgive the pun – but the new business hits every target. Here, Fore Axes offers axe-throwing lanes, golf simulators, bocce ball lanes and, even shuffleboard for those who are looking for a more old-school experience.
“We just wanted to add some kind of entertainment to the area,” Chelsea says. She is looking trendy herself – as if she stepped off the runway and onto the set of reality show. “We were going for an upscale urban-industrial look to give people a nice evening out but also make them feel comfortable in the space.”
They have truly outdone themselves. With the help of sister-in-law and interior decorator, Christina Freas, the Fore Axes team has created an unforgettable space. Gorgeous glass lighting fixtures hang from the high ceilings give the place a chic modern atmosphere. Rustic wooden tables and steel fixtures combine with copper trim to complete the look and an open carpeted area will double as a space for live entertainment and a lounge area that can be rented for group functions.
A full bar will also be available to patrons that will offer a variety of beers, wines, and specialty cocktails with fun names like The Lumberjack, Fore Play, and the Shiloh – named after the couples’ French bulldog and the official mascot of Fore Axes; however, the cocktails and spirits will have to wait until your done axe-throwing. In accordance with state laws and regulations, only beer and wine can be consumed while axe-throwing is in progress. (I personally think that’s a very good idea and at the same time wonder what had to have happened at one time to make such a law even necessary!)
Another exciting feature of the bar will be a Fore Axes Pale Ale on tap exclusively brewed for Fore Axes by local brewery Dig Deep Brewing Company. In an effort to help promote the other businesses in the community, the bar will also carry two more beers from Dig Deep as well as selections from 1812 and Locust Post Breweries. Patrons will be able to purchase a “flight” of local beers to sample.
“We really want to involve our community and support them,” says Chelsea. “We’re working with local restaurants to have themed food nights as well.”
With so much going on in one place, the big question I had is “where do we start?”
But the team at Fore Axes have all their I’s and T’s dotted and crossed.
Each potential “lumberjack” or “golfer” will receive a small training safety by an expert employee, to ensure safety and learn the ropes before tossing the axe or making the swing. Liability wavers will be signed and extensive guidelines on what to wear and how to play are available on the company’s website. Special packages for families and team-building groups are also available.
But, okay -- why axe-throwing? Where did that idea come from? The Boyles had recently visited their daughter at college in South Carolina and went to an axe-throwing facility.
“We were just sitting around brainstorming one day, “says Rob. He too looks very sophisticated in a tight black golf shirt and khaki pants. He and Chelsea walk the walk in creating the image that this place is trendsetting, modern, hip, and ultra hip. “And we thought how cool would it be to have axe-throwing, golf and a bar all in the same place?”
From there the journey began.
The large third floor in the former Burton’s Menswear Store building, which Rob and Chelsea own, seemed like the perfect space to create their vision. With approximately 8,000 square feet of open space, the possibilities are endless. But, it has not been without red tape and challenges. Most of the work, the Boyles and their business partner have done themselves.
It’s been a lot of trial and error, “says Rob. “But we’ll get there.”
They have their eyes laser focused on that bullseye, after all.
And Downtown Cumberland will be all the better for their efforts.
I just hope that I can get better at the whole axe-throwing thing…but if not, hey….I’ll just enjoy a Fore Play at the bar!
To book your party, sign a waiver or preview the bar menu, you can visit foreaxes.com.
Photography by Cody Steckman for Allegany Magazine. 2021