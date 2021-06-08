Nicholas Amick takes the spotlight
Announcing the Allegany County Teacher of the Year
The teacher of the year is Nicholas Amick.
On Monday, March 22, 2021, the Board of Education of Allegany County hosted the 33rd Annual Teacher of the Year Celebration. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s award celebration was held virtually. Seven ACPS educators were honored for their dedication and commitment to student success. Nicholas Amick of Allegany High School was selected as the 2021-2022 Allegany County Teacher of the Year.
Mr. Jeff Blank, Superintendent of Schools, and Mrs. Crystal Bender, President of the Board of Education, offered pre-recorded remarks. Mrs. Stacey Bradley, last year’s Teacher of the Year, also gave a pre-recorded address during the program.
Nicholas Amick is an educator focused on creating leaders for tomorrow’s world. He obtained his Bachelor’s Degree from Frostburg State University in 2015, where he received Departmental Honors in Education; he is currently completing his Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership. He teaches at Allegany High School, his alma mater, and serves as advisor of the Student Government where he implemented a renewed focus on community volunteerism. Nicholas is also the JV Mock Trial coach. Recently, he collaborated with county educators to create a new English Language Arts curriculum and served as a building technology leader, assisting with the transition to online learning.
“As a teacher, I pride myself in ensuring that all students, no matter their learning abilities, preferences, or needs, have the chance to experience success in my classroom,” Amick said.
Six other Allegany County Teacher of the Year finalists were recognized during the virtual celebration. These educators are as follows: Sarah Cessna, George’s Creek Elementary School; Carley McGann, Beall Elementary School; Brittany McMahon, Westernport Elementary School; Celeste Middle, South Penn Elementary School; Amanda Nash, Braddock Middle School; and Tracy Robinette, John Humbird Elementary School.
The sponsors of the 33rd Annual Teacher of the Year Banquet included Allegany College of Maryland, Allegany County Board of Education, Allegany County Chamber of Commerce, Allegany County Board of Commissioners, Allegany County Public Schools, Allegany County Education Association, ACT 1st FCU, Frostburg State University, and the Sandhir Foundation.
Nicholas Amick will now join other local Teachers of the Year as a candidate for the Maryland Teacher of the Year. These individuals will be honored at a meeting of the State Board of Education, and five state semifinalists will be invited to a reception in the fall for the announcement of the Maryland Teacher of the Year.
Photos Courtesy Jennifer Ramsey/Allegany County Public Schools