Uniquely Allegany
Allegany Magazine brings you items unique to us right here in Allegany County, Maryland and the Western Maryland region as a whole. We love the local here at Allegany Magazine and we are immensely proud of all the diverse and unique offerings this community has – here’s a handful this month that are truly Uniquely Allegany. Do you know a business or product that could be featured here? Let us know. We would be tickled to spotlight them!
This month, we have local selections that will tickle and please all your senses. Your summer just got a lot hotter!
The Travis Minnick Band
“A boy will dream, as children do. Of a great white way, till the dream comes true. And a phony smile, in a colored light. Is all there is, to a showman’s life. But nobody told me about this part!”
Gary Allan
Who is Jonesing for more live music? Restaurants and clubs may be open and theatres are raising their curtains again but the life of the local musician is still impacted. Support your local musician by hearing him or her play live any chance you can. Those venues that are booking local acts are doing so not only to bring you back but to also help out these amazingly talented musicians. And our area is incredibly rich with local bands – from jazz to pop to metal to country. Local live music is back in the area and we need to get out there and put some money in the hat.
Not only is live music on the upswing in our area but guess who’s back? After the success of his 2015 release and national exposure, Travis Minnick seemed to take a breather. We didn’t hear much from him nor his band mates. But like the lonesome dove in a Chris LeDoux song, Minnick has returned and he is sounding better than ever. His blend of country and blues is a cross between Luke Church, Blake Shelton, and Steve Earle -- with a little John Legend swag mixed in for good measure. He’s Harry-Connick-cool in a cowboy hat. You can look for a list of his upcoming live appearances on his social media pages.
Do you know of a unique product to Allegany County? An item or a service only available here worth bragging about? Drop us a line and tell us about it. We’d love to spotlight them too in a future “Uniquely Allegany” column. Now get out there and enjoy the summer – cicadas and all!