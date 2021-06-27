Uniquely Allegany
Allegany Magazine brings you items unique to us right here in Allegany County, Maryland and the Western Maryland region as a whole. We love the local here at Allegany Magazine and we are immensely proud of all the diverse and unique offerings this community has – here’s a handful this month that are truly Uniquely Allegany. Do you know a business or product that could be featured here? Let us know. We would be tickled to spotlight them!
This month, we have local selections that will tickle and please all your senses. Your summer just got a lot hotter!
Wych Elm Botanicals
Make 2021 the year you pamper yourself. You haven’t started yet? What on earth are you waiting for? At Allegany Magazine, we recently discovered a line of locally made skin care that will help you on your journey. And it’s made by a wych. Wych Elm Botanicals – yes, located right here in Allegany County, offers a line of products so soothing and rich, you’ll think you’re a Real Housewife – without all that pesky drama. Soaps, lotions, and creams, oh my! And you simply must try their “Re-Soapables” (very clever!)