Uniquely Allegany
Allegany Magazine brings you items unique to us right here in Allegany County, Maryland and the Western Maryland region as a whole. We love the local here at Allegany Magazine and we are immensely proud of all the diverse and unique offerings this community has – here’s a handful this month that are truly Uniquely Allegany. Do you know a business or product that could be featured here? Let us know. We would be tickled to spotlight them!
This month, we have local selections that will tickle and please all your senses. Your summer just got a lot hotter!
Mountain City Candles
Did you know that during the pandemic, the sale of scented candles dropped off? People were calling candle companies complaining that the candles had little to no smell. Turns out, it wasn’t the blame of any company. It was a symptom of COVID. If you can’t smell your favorite scented candle, you might want to check in with your doctor. That said, candles made by Mountain City Candle are not only beautifully scented, they are beautiful. Their botanical line creates candles that look like succulent plants. These adorable wax creations would look fabulous this time of year on the deck or patio or poolside. Mountain City Candle, you light up our life.