Celebrating Juneteenth in Allegany County
And why it matters
Juneteenth carries many different names - Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, Black Independence Day - all going back to the core step in America truly becoming the “land of the free and the home of the brave.” Although the Union had won the war and the freedom bells had rang, it wasn't until June 19, 1865 that the last slaves in Texas were notified that they were free. For years prior to this event, we referred to ourselves as the United States, but we truly were deeply divided by the history of slavery and oppression, and hate and greed’s hold to keep it alive. This sad and horrific time in our history can be hurtful to visit, however the beauty of the story and legacy that bloomed from Freedom Day is truly what the American Dream is all about.
When I think about Allegany County, and the true story of this beautiful community tucked in between the mountains and rivers, I can only imagine what it must have felt like when my ancestors crossed over the imaginary border of the Mason-Dixon line. Stepping into this community, they helped build railroads, trailways, businesses, infrastructure, churches, the community itself. So this year, the NAACP will celebrate again at the Canal Place Festival grounds.
As we parade down Washington Street, passing the site of the Robert Hughes’ Lynching Memorial, remembering that horrific moment in our community's history, crossing over the Underground Railroad, carrying the spirit of Harriet Tubman with us, we will walk down to the Canal Place grounds where our ancestors first touched freedom, and celebrate not just as a Black community, but as a community united in an effort to bring equity and equality for all.
As we reclaim our African roots with the rhythm of drums, we will sing traditional songs to welcome the ancestors into this space, and we will continue throughout the weekend, honoring their determination and bravery to fight for our freedom. The aroma of traditional food will fill the air, awakening our senses and reminding us how we can create something out of nothing.
Even though they stripped us from our land, they could not strip Africa from our souls. It was these new traditions that were created that unified us once, all coming from different tribes, to become American Africans, who are united and can overcome any obstacle. While the new generation plays together, creates art, and builds connections that will last a lifetime, we will celebrate our elders and the legacy they created at Pine Avenue Playground, the lessons they were taught at Carver School, and the beauty of the Black communities that were built, destroyed, and rebuilt throughout Western Maryland. We will stand tall with the strength of Tamar Brown, Jane Gates, and all the others who laid the foundation for the place we call home, inviting new people in to hear our history, while we tell our story and continue our legacy.
That's why the local NAACP focuses on making sure the history of us is not erased under the guise of economic development, community growth, and white supremacy. By erasing us, or hiding the story of being Black in Western Maryland, the people outside of these mountains miss the opportunity to see how strong, powerful, resilient, and amazing it really is to be Appalachian.
It is the goal of this weekend to be a reminder of how far we have come while inspiring us to move from the acknowledgment of our history toward lasting change, breaking ties of racial inequality, terror, and trauma for the next generations to come. Although we celebrate for this brief moment, we know there is still much work to be done.